Florida Men Set SEC Championship Record In 800 Free Relay

2019 Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships

The Florida Gator men kicked off the 2019 SEC Championships with their seventh consecutive title in the 800 free relay, setting a new Championship Meet Record in a time of 6:10.50.

The team of Trey Freeman (1:33.83), Khader Baqlah (1:32.48), Kieran Smith (1:32.09), and Maxime Rooney (1:32.10) combined to take out the 2018 mark set by Rooney, Baqlah and the now graduated Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek of 6:12.06.

However, the SEC Conference Record and Florida School Record of 6:09.30 remains intact. That was set by Switkowski, Rooney, Szaranek, and Mitch D’Arrigo at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Below, check out a split comparison between the new and old record Championship Records and the current Conference Record:

Florida, 2017 NCAAs Florida, 2018 SECs Florida, 2019 SECs Switkowski – 1:32.44 Switkowski – 1:33.32 Freeman – 1:33.83 Rooney – 1:32.67 Rooney – 1:33.11 Baqlah – 1:32.48 D’Arrigo – 1:32.73 Baqlah – 1:33.01 Smith – 1:32.09 Szaranek – 1:31.46 Szaranek – 1:32.62 Rooney – 1:32.10 6:09.30 6:12.06 6:10.50

The Gator men also had a strong showing on the opening day in the 200 medley relay, placing third, but with diving scores factored in they sit sixth in the team race thus far with 123 points. The Tennessee men lead with 187, while Florida leads Texas A&M by a three-point margin (165-162) on the women’s side.

Watch the race video, via tamuswim on Youtube, below. Florida is swimming in lane four.