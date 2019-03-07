Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The 2019 Pro Swim Series continues this morning in Des Moines, with a handful of Olympic and World champs set to compete.

The men’s 100 free is led by 2017 world champ Caeleb Dressel, in his first full Pro Swim Series as a professional. It was only about a year ago that Dressel put up otherworldly short course times at NCAAs, but he has much less reason to be fully primed this week. The 50 back pits last year’s 100 back world record-breaker Kathleen Baker against Olivia Smoligawho broke the American 50 back record on the Pro Swim Series last year.

That’s just a taste of this morning’s events, which will also include heats of the 100 breast and 200 fly for both men and women.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Des Moines.

Women’s 100 free – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 free – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 breast – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 breast – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 back – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 back – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 fly – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 fly – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 400 free – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 free – prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Yozhik

It will be fair to mention the W400FR race. Wang Jianjiahe broke the world record in this event in SC last October. If to believe SwSw converter that will be 4 min flat in LC. Yesterday we saw outstanding performance of this swimmer at 1500 that indicates that she is in great form. So will we see her breaking 4 min today? At least Li Bingjie’s national and Asian record of 4:01.75 is in great danger, I think..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
SeanS

She won’t be under 4:00, but the national record is in striking distance. She is definetly better in short course due to her great turns. 4:00high to 4:02low I predict

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!