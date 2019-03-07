2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
The 2019 Pro Swim Series continues this morning in Des Moines, with a handful of Olympic and World champs set to compete.
The men’s 100 free is led by 2017 world champ Caeleb Dressel, in his first full Pro Swim Series as a professional. It was only about a year ago that Dressel put up otherworldly short course times at NCAAs, but he has much less reason to be fully primed this week. The 50 back pits last year’s 100 back world record-breaker Kathleen Baker against Olivia Smoliga, who broke the American 50 back record on the Pro Swim Series last year.
That’s just a taste of this morning’s events, which will also include heats of the 100 breast and 200 fly for both men and women.
Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Des Moines.
Women’s 100 free – prelims
Men’s 100 free – prelims
Women’s 100 breast – prelims
Men’s 100 breast – prelims
Women’s 50 back – prelims
Men’s 50 back – prelims
Women’s 200 fly – prelims
Men’s 200 fly – prelims
Women’s 400 free – prelims
Men’s 400 free – prelims
It will be fair to mention the W400FR race. Wang Jianjiahe broke the world record in this event in SC last October. If to believe SwSw converter that will be 4 min flat in LC. Yesterday we saw outstanding performance of this swimmer at 1500 that indicates that she is in great form. So will we see her breaking 4 min today? At least Li Bingjie’s national and Asian record of 4:01.75 is in great danger, I think..
She won’t be under 4:00, but the national record is in striking distance. She is definetly better in short course due to her great turns. 4:00high to 4:02low I predict