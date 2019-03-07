SwimSwam Pulse: 39% Pick SEC As Toughest Conference

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which conference they find to be the toughest:

39.5% of voters said they found the SEC to be the toughest conference overall, with the Pac-12 trailing at 26.3%. The Big Ten (20.7%) and ACC (13.5%) lagged behind.

Conversations about conference toughness are, of course, entirely determined by how one defines “toughness.” The argument could center on winning times. It could center on depth – what it took to make the top 8, the top 16 or the top 24. It could center on which conferences have the most NCAA title contenders, either individually or as teams, and where each conference’s teams will finish at NCAAs.

It might be worth a deeper statistical dive once all the conferences have wrapped up: comparing depth, winning times, records and NCAA-contending teams and/or individuals to come up with some better metrics of toughness. One factor that may have swayed this poll is that it ran after SECs had dominated most of the coverage for men and women during week 1 of major NCAA conference meets. The poll ran during men’s ACCs, men’s Big Tens and women’s Pac-12s, but before men’s Pac-12s.

