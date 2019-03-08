Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Men Earn 10 A Finals Spots on Thursday at Pac-12s

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford men earned 1 more individual event finalist on day 2 of the 2019 Pac-12 Championships, but Cal’s finalists are more heavily skewed to the A-finalists. Thanks to their divers, Stanford holds a lead after the first day of swimming at the meet, but Cal is coming on hard after winning both of the day 1 events. The two are about even in finalists through the 500 free and 200 IM, but the Cal sprint group should push them into the team lead late in the session. Cal swimmers qualified 1-2-3-4 in that race, led by Pawel Sendyk in 19.09.

There are big stories further down the rankings too. USC, who have been in the top 3 at this meet every season since 2012, are only 5th coming into the day: tied with Utah, who disqualified both of their 200 medley relays. While USC haws 3 A-finalists, more than Arizona or Utah, Arizona and Utah had far more total finalists.

Arizona State, current leaders thanks to a huge performance from their divers, have just 1 A finalist on Thursday.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 (including all diving):

  1. ASU- 187
  2. Stanford- 160
  3. Cal- 137
  4. Arizona- 129
  5. (TIE) Utah/USC- 99

 

A/B/C Finalists, By Event:

500 Free 200 IM 50 Free
Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down
California 3 1 1 California 3 1 3 California 4 0 0
Stanford 3 2 0 Stanford 3 2 3 Stanford 1 1 2
USC 1 0 1 USC 0 1 1 USC 2 0 1
Arizona 1 2 4 Arizona 1 2 0 Arizona 0 3 1
Utah 0 2 1 Utah 0 1 1 Utah 1 2 2
Arizona State 0 1 1 Arizona State 1 1 0 Arizona State 0 2 2

Total A/B/C Finalists:

TOTALS
Team Up Mid Down Total
California 10 2 4 16
Stanford 7 5 5 17
USC 3 1 3 7
Arizona 2 7 5 14
Utah 1 5 4 10
Arizona State 1 4 3 8

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swim

Going against ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Ladymanvol

This conference is a joke

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!