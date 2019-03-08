Cal Men Earn 10 A Finals Spots on Thursday at Pac-12s

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford men earned 1 more individual event finalist on day 2 of the 2019 Pac-12 Championships, but Cal’s finalists are more heavily skewed to the A-finalists. Thanks to their divers, Stanford holds a lead after the first day of swimming at the meet, but Cal is coming on hard after winning both of the day 1 events. The two are about even in finalists through the 500 free and 200 IM, but the Cal sprint group should push them into the team lead late in the session. Cal swimmers qualified 1-2-3-4 in that race, led by Pawel Sendyk in 19.09.

There are big stories further down the rankings too. USC, who have been in the top 3 at this meet every season since 2012, are only 5th coming into the day: tied with Utah, who disqualified both of their 200 medley relays. While USC haws 3 A-finalists, more than Arizona or Utah, Arizona and Utah had far more total finalists.

Arizona State, current leaders thanks to a huge performance from their divers, have just 1 A finalist on Thursday.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 (including all diving):

ASU- 187 Stanford- 160 Cal- 137 Arizona- 129 (TIE) Utah/USC- 99 –

A/B/C Finalists, By Event:

500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down California 3 1 1 California 3 1 3 California 4 0 0 Stanford 3 2 0 Stanford 3 2 3 Stanford 1 1 2 USC 1 0 1 USC 0 1 1 USC 2 0 1 Arizona 1 2 4 Arizona 1 2 0 Arizona 0 3 1 Utah 0 2 1 Utah 0 1 1 Utah 1 2 2 Arizona State 0 1 1 Arizona State 1 1 0 Arizona State 0 2 2

Total A/B/C Finalists: