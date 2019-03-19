2019 NCSA Spring Juniors: Day 1 Timed Finals Live Recap

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

NCSA’s are a well-attended meet this year. Tonight’s session opens with a whopping 12 heats of the boys 1000 free. The girls 100 IM has drawn 22 heats and the boys have 19. Even the 800 free relays have 9 boys heats and 7 girls.

The early top seeds remain with only a handful of scratches in the top 24 seeds. The girls 100 IM lines up some of the nation’s top 16-year-old multi-stroke stars: Grace Sheble is the top seed for Nova of Virginia, with Nation’s Capital’s Phoebe Bacon and Arlington Aquatic Club’s Torri Huske also in the mix. Rockville Montgomery 18-year-old Ryan Vipavetz is the top boys 1000 free seed, while 15-year-old Paige McKenna of Nation’s Capital leads the girls event, looking to improve her 21st rank in U.S. 15-16 age group history in that event.

The boys 100 IM is a more veteran field, with 18-year-old Stanford commit Shane Blinkman of St. Croix Swim Club holding the top seed ahead of Nation’s Capital and UVA commit Sean Conway and Long Island/Cal commit Jason Louser.

Nation’s Capital is the top seed in both the boys and girls 800 free relays.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Orlando.

The timelines for tonight show a pretty long timed finals session: the meet is running two-pool racing tonight, but heats of the 1000 free still aren’t projected to finish until about 5:15 Eastern or later – well over an hour after the session start. That means you probably won’t see official results or event recaps go up here for awhile, but stay tuned as well update events when we can.

Girls 1000 Free – Timed Finals

Boys 1000 Free – Timed Finals

Girls 100 IM – Timed Finals

Boys 100 IM – Timed Finals

Girls 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

Boys 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals