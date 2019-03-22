Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Denison had another strong morning, placing 5 swimmers in A finals and 2 in B finals. The Big Red scored 16 points better than their seedings and increased their lead over Kenyon in the projected final standings. Hopkins, Wash U and Chicago all did well with 2 up, 1 down. Kenyon, whose momentum had been building for two days, had a weaker showing on Friday morning. The Lords put 1 swimmer in an A final and 4 in B finals, totaling about 15 points less than their seedings. They nonetheless remain 34.5 points ahead of Emory, who is trying to challenge them for second place in the team standings. Both Kenyon and Emory are expected to have much stronger point-scoring days on Saturday.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 800 Free Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down
Denison University 3/1 1/1 1/0 1/0 5/2 1/0
Johns Hopkins University 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
Washington University (MO) 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
University of Chicago 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
Kenyon College 0/1 1/1 0/2 1/0 1/4 1/0
Mass Institute of Technology 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/1 1/0
Williams College 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
Calvin College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Gustavus Adolphus College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Cal Lutheran 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of Mary Washington 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wheaton College (MA) 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Emory University 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 1/0
Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
Tufts University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
California Institute of Technology 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carthage College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
John Carroll University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Linfield College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
New York University 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Rhodes College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Trinity University 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Bowdoin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Franklin & Marshall College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

Projected Standings

(155 diving points are still unattributed)

Team Day 2 Standings Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Denison University 305.5 126 128 558.5
Kenyon College 272 65 102 439
Emory University 259.5 34 111 404.5
Johns Hopkins University 169 64 65 298
Washington University (MO) 108 62 29 199
Mass Institute of Technology 108 40 32 180
Tufts University 92 16 57 166
Williams College 74 56 23 153
Amherst College 71 23 65 159
Calvin College 71 18 22 111
University of Chicago 68 49.5 37 155
Pomona-Pitzer 66 35 39 140
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 52 12.5 0 64
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 32 25 30 87
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 28 20 16 64
Rowan University 24 0 0 24
Springfield College 22 0 0 22
Lake Forest College 20 0 0 20
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 18 0 0 18
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 16 20 17 53
Albion College 16 0 4 20
Carnegie Mellon University 15 16 15 46
Franklin & Marshall College 15 2 23 40
Trinity University 15 9 0 24
Washington & Lee University 14 0 0 14
Bowdoin College 13 6 11 30
Westminster College 9 0 0 9
Whitworth University 8 0 6 14
Swarthmore College 8 0 3 11
Widener University 7 0 2 9
New York University 4 4 22 30
John Carroll University 4 5 0 9
Macalester 4 0 0 4
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 3 0 9 12
York College of Pennsylvania 3 0 0 3
Gustavus Adolphus College 0 23 15 38
University of Mary Washington 0 14 9 23
Cal Lutheran 0 11 9 20
Wheaton College (MA) 0 11 0 11
Linfield College 0 3 0 3
California Institute of Technology 0 2 1 3
Rhodes College 0 2 0 2
Carthage College 0 1 0 1

 

 

1
