2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Denison had another strong morning, placing 5 swimmers in A finals and 2 in B finals. The Big Red scored 16 points better than their seedings and increased their lead over Kenyon in the projected final standings. Hopkins, Wash U and Chicago all did well with 2 up, 1 down. Kenyon, whose momentum had been building for two days, had a weaker showing on Friday morning. The Lords put 1 swimmer in an A final and 4 in B finals, totaling about 15 points less than their seedings. They nonetheless remain 34.5 points ahead of Emory, who is trying to challenge them for second place in the team standings. Both Kenyon and Emory are expected to have much stronger point-scoring days on Saturday.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 800 Free Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Denison University 3/1 1/1 1/0 1/0 5/2 1/0 Johns Hopkins University 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 Washington University (MO) 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 University of Chicago 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1 Kenyon College 0/1 1/1 0/2 1/0 1/4 1/0 Mass Institute of Technology 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/1 1/0 Williams College 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Calvin College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Gustavus Adolphus College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Cal Lutheran 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 University of Mary Washington 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton College (MA) 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Emory University 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 1/0 Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Tufts University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 California Institute of Technology 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Carthage College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 John Carroll University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Linfield College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 New York University 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rhodes College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Trinity University 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Bowdoin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Franklin & Marshall College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

Projected Standings

(155 diving points are still unattributed)