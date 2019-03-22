2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 NCAA Championships continue with day 3 prelims this morning in Austin, Texas. Swimmers are set to compete individually in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. The session will conclude with the 200 medley relay.

American Record holder Ella Eastin of Stanford looks to redeem herself after taking 2nd in the 200 IM last night, but teammate Brooke Forde, the 500 free champion, is on fire. We’ll see the NCAA Record holders in 3 more individual races today as Louise Hansson (USC) takes on the 100 fly, Lilly King (Indiana) takes on the 100 breast, and Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) takes on the 100 back. In the 200 free, reigning champ Mallory Comerford of Louisville is the headliner, but Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck could challenge.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Stanford’s Brooke Forde, who won the 500 free last night, cruised to the heat 5 win in 4:02.65. Forde is currently the 9th fastest swimmer ever in this event after taking 4th last season. Indiana’s Bailey Andison used her back-half speed to pull away from Stanford’s Allie Raab and Florida’s Kelly Fertel to take 2nd in the heat, touching in 4:04.80. Raab took over a second off her best from last month’s Pac-12s as she posted a 4:05.28. Fertel also dropped a second and was just hundredths behind in 4:05.32. That gives the Florida women their first A finalist since 2016.

Forde’s teammate Ella Eastin, the defending champion and American Record holder, was slightly faster in the final heat, posting a smooth 4:02.05. Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem came in behind her at 4:03.43. Last night, Pickrem was just hundredths behind Eastin in the 200 IM. Eastin is the fastest ever in this event, while Pickrem is 8th on the all-time top performers list.

Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan took control of heat 4 through the front half. South Carolina’s Emma Barksdale started to make up ground on the breast leg, and brought herself within tenths of Sheridan on the first freestyle 50. Sheridan had another gear for the final stretch, though, and held off Barksdale to win the heat in 4:04.30 to Barksdale’s 4:04.62. That was a 1.5 second drop for Sheridan. Northwestern will have their first finalist in 7 years tonight.

Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy, a 2017 finalist in this event, won heat 3 in 4:06.24. She’ll swim in the B final tonight as she took 10th overall.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 2019- 49.34

(USC), 2019- 49.34 American Record: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (Louisville), 2016- 49.43

Meet Record: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (Louisville), 2016- 49.43

NCAA Record holder Louise Hansson, the reigning champion from USC, took the lead right away as she put up a 23.45 split. Hansson brought it home for the only sub-50 of the morning, touching in 49.98 to win the final heat. Cal’s Katie McLaughlin (51.05) made a push on the back half to try and run down Virginia’s Morgan Hill (51.04), but came up short to Hill by just a hundredth.

In heat 7, Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil dominated her heat. MacNeil hit the wall in 50.35, topping the heat by nearly a second. Cal freshman Izzy Ivey was 2nd, coming within a tenth of her best time from Pac-12s in 51.23.

Auburn’s Aly Tetzloff was out quick with a 23.53 in heat 6, leading Tennessee’s Erika Brown through the 50. Brown made her move on the back half to take the heat when in 50.53, while Tetzloff held on for 2nd in 50.94.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2018- 49.67

(Wisconsin), 2018- 49.67 American Record: Regan Smith , 2019- 49.66

, 2019- 49.66 Meet Record: Ally Howe (Stanford), 2018- 49.70

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY: