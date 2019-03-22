2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Race Videos

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continued this morning in Austin, Texas with the second prelims session. Swimmers competed in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 10 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. SwimSwam captured circle-seeded heats (top 24 seeds) of all events, and are available to watch below.
Finally, we can see the outside lanes! Thanks SWIMSWAM!