2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Race Videos

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continued this morning in Austin, Texas with the second prelims session. Swimmers competed in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 10 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. SwimSwam captured circle-seeded heats (top 24 seeds) of all events, and are available to watch below.

400 IM

Heat 4

Heat 5

Heat 6

100 Fly

Heat 6

Heat 7

Heat 8

200 Free

Heat 5

Heat 6

Heat 7

100 Breast

Heat 5

Heat 6

Heat 7

100 Back

Heat 6

Heat 7

Heat 8

200 Medley Relay

Heat 3

Heat 4

1
dmswim

Finally, we can see the outside lanes! Thanks SWIMSWAM!

