Kevin Cordes Wins on Day 1 of 2019 4 Corners Sectionals

2019 4 COURNERS SPEEDO SECTIONALS – PHOENIX

March 21-24, 2019

Phoenix Swim Club, Phoenix, Arizona

SCY (25 yard) pool

US National Teamer Kevin Cordes has only swum one long course meter meet since Summer Nationals, but this week is swimming his 3rd yards meet in that same time period in Phoenix at the 4 Courners Sectionals.

Kordes opened his meet on Thursday with a 1:54.51 in the 200 breaststroke. Representing the Phoenix Swim Club, he led a PSC 1-2-3 finish, with 15-year old Zachary Tan finishing 2nd in 1:58.87 and 23-year old Youssef Elkamash finishing 3rd in 1:59.71.

That’s faster than he swam at a meet in February in the event (1:56.5) and October (1:59.40).

That finish led PSC to a huge day 1 lead at the meet ahead of Hawaii’s Kamehameha Swim Club in the men’s meet.

Team Standings After Day 1:

Boys Top 5:

Phoenix Swim Club – 561 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 337 Kamehameha Swim Club – 322 Elevation Athletics – 214 Mesa Aquatic Club – 161

Girls Top 5:

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 368 Phoenix Swim Club – 252 Kamehameha Swim Club – 193 Colorado Springs Swim Team – 178 Mesa Aquatic Club – 177

Phoenix Swim Club also picked up big points from a 1-2-4-6 finish in the boys’ 100 free, all from pro swimmers in their 20s, led by South Africans Brad Tandy (44.22) and Douglas Erasmus (44.35).

Among the top performances from the junior ranks was that of another Phoenix Swim Club athlete: 15-year old Mia Rankin. She swam a 9:53.42 in the 1000 free, which is her best time by 5 seconds.

The Scottsdale Aquatic Club won the girls’ 200 free relay in 1:33.86, and Ashley Strouse anchored in 22.99; they also won the 200 medley relay, which Strouse also anchored, splitting 22.53. Strouse didn’t swim any individual events on the day, but began her follow-up to a 5-win meet at the Rochestern, Minnesota Sectionals last weekend. That jumps her to 9th this season nationally in the event among swimmers aged 15 & under. 16-year old Kathryn Shanley was 2nd in 10:05.54.

Those races were part of 3 event wins for Scottsdale in the session, all by their girls, which was wrapped by Jordan Tiffany in the 200 fly. She swam a 1:44.22 in prelims, and added in finals, but still won by almost 3 seconds. Her best time coming into the meet was just a 1:48.5 in a race that she only started swimming at the end of 2017.

Other Event Winners: