Katie McBratney Switches Commitment from ASU to BYU

Arizona-native Katie McBratney, previously committed to Arizona State, has switched her verbal commitment to Brigham Young University.

“After a lot of decision making and excitement, I’m even more excited to reannounce my verbal commitment to Brigham Young University. Sometimes we don’t see what’s best until it’s right in front of us. Rise and Shout. Go Cougs🐾!!

McBratney swims for Pitchfork Aquatics and American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. She led her school to a fourth-place team finish at the 2017 Arizona Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, winning the 200 free (1:50.82) and 100 breast (1:02.72) and swimming legs on the runner-up 200 medley and 200 free relays.

In club swimming, McBratney focuses mainly on breast, IM and mid-distance free. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 breast, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.40

200 breast – 2:15.01

200 IM – 2:01.43

400 IM – 4:20.69

200 free – 1:50.17

500 free – 4:54.34

