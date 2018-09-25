2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Dates Approved

The dates for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials were approved in a meeting off the Board of Directors on Tuesday. The event will be hosted in Omaha, Nebraska from June 21-28, 2020. That means that, even with the inclusion of 2 new events (the women’s 1500 and men’s 800; the mixed medley isn’t held at the Olympic Trials), USA Swimming will keep the trials meet at 8 days.

That means at least a 3-day overlap in the city with the NCAA’s Division I baseball College World Series, which runs from June 12th through June 23rd or 24th (depending on how the bracket plays out). In 2016, the championship game was rain-delayed, and ticket-holders to the swimming trials received free admission to watch the game.

The pool swimming events at the 2020 Olympic Games will run from July 25th through August 2nd in Tokyo. That means a 27-day gap from the end of the American trial to the start of competition at the Olympics. That’s shorter than the gap between events in 2016, but about the same as the gap between events in 2012.

2008-2020 Trials vs. Olympics

Year Trials End Date Olympics Start Date (Swimming) Gap Trials Host Olympics Host Distance Between Hosts Time Zones Between Hosts 2020 June 28th July 25th 27 days Omaha Tokyo 6060 miles 14 hours 2016 July 3rd August 6th 34 days Omaha Rio 5573 miles 2 hours 2012 July 2nd July 28th 26 days Omaha London 4269 miles 6 hours 2008 July 6th August 9th 34 days Omaha Beijing 6,472.73 miles 13 hours

2020 will be the 4th-straight occasion where the event is hosted at the 18,000-seat CHI Health Center in Omaha. Omaha was announced as host in May of 2017. Time standards for the 2020 Olympic Trials will be announced via a live webcast this Thursday – after the summer’s championship meets, which is later than they’ve traditionally been released.