2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

It’s day 3 at the men’s NCAA Championships, and Cal is threatening to run away with the meet.

Texas will need a big day to keep things, close, though they do have some serious firepower of their own.

In the 400 IM, Abrahm Devine of Stanford is the defending champ and the top qualifier out of prelims. He should drop time and challenge the 3:34.5 pool record in this event, though he has Virginia’s Brendan Casey and Cal’s Sean Grieshop on his heels.

Indiana leads the 100 fly. Vini Lanza was 44.68 this morning, but will face off with NC State’s Coleman Stewart and Cal’s Ryan Hoffer tonight. Stewart is the returning 100 back champion and could be in the hunt for two titles tonight individually. Hoffer is coming off a 50 free win last night and appears in the midst of a breakout meet.

The 200 free is the marquee matchup. Three-time defending champ Townley Haas takes on Cal’s Andrew Seliskar in a race that could be the make-or-break factor in both the team race and the battle for Swimmer of the Meet. Haas won the 500 free and Seliskar the 200 IM last night, both setting meet records. Seliskar is the top seed, with Mizzou’s Mikel Schreuders close behind. All will chase the American record set by Harvard’s Dean Farris two nights ago.

Indiana has American record-holder Ian Finnerty in the 100 breast. His top threats are right beside him. Minnesota freshman Max McHugh put up what is believed to be the fastest freshman swim in history with a 50.30 this morning, and is the top seed by three tenths. Meanwhile USC’s Carsten Vissering moved up in the all-time ranks with a 50.68 this morning.

Finally, Stewart looks to repeat as 100 back champ, and moved to #2 all-time with a 44.06 this morning. But he faces a huge struggle with Harvard’s Farris (44.14 this morning) along with Texas’s John Shebat (44.79 this morning). And Cal’s Daniel Carr looks to back up his 44.86 from a re-swim after his starting wedge wasn’t properly removed and interfered with his turn in prelims.

We’ve also got the top 8 divers in the 3-meter springboard finals, along with a 200 medley relay that looks to be anyone’s game, with Alabama leading prelims.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

NCAA record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

American record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

U.S. Open record:Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

Meet record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

2018 Champion: Abrahm DeVine, Stanford – 3:35.29

In the B final, Michigan junior Tommy Cope broke away with a huge 59.9 breaststroke split to win the heat in 3:40.09, his lifetime-best by far. (Cope was 3:41.40 this morning, also a lifetime-best at the time). It was a Wolverine 1-2, with Ricardo Vargas going 3:42.32.

100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida -42.80

200 FREESTYLE – Finals

100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

100 BACKSTROKE – Finals

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

2018 Champion: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.58

3-Meter Diving – Finals

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Finals

NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

American Record: Cal (2017) – 1:21.88

U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

2018 Champion: USC – 1:21.82

