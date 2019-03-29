2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
It’s day 3 at the men’s NCAA Championships, and Cal is threatening to run away with the meet.
Texas will need a big day to keep things, close, though they do have some serious firepower of their own.
In the 400 IM, Abrahm Devine of Stanford is the defending champ and the top qualifier out of prelims. He should drop time and challenge the 3:34.5 pool record in this event, though he has Virginia’s Brendan Casey and Cal’s Sean Grieshop on his heels.
Indiana leads the 100 fly. Vini Lanza was 44.68 this morning, but will face off with NC State’s Coleman Stewart and Cal’s Ryan Hoffer tonight. Stewart is the returning 100 back champion and could be in the hunt for two titles tonight individually. Hoffer is coming off a 50 free win last night and appears in the midst of a breakout meet.
The 200 free is the marquee matchup. Three-time defending champ Townley Haas takes on Cal’s Andrew Seliskar in a race that could be the make-or-break factor in both the team race and the battle for Swimmer of the Meet. Haas won the 500 free and Seliskar the 200 IM last night, both setting meet records. Seliskar is the top seed, with Mizzou’s Mikel Schreuders close behind. All will chase the American record set by Harvard’s Dean Farris two nights ago.
Indiana has American record-holder Ian Finnerty in the 100 breast. His top threats are right beside him. Minnesota freshman Max McHugh put up what is believed to be the fastest freshman swim in history with a 50.30 this morning, and is the top seed by three tenths. Meanwhile USC’s Carsten Vissering moved up in the all-time ranks with a 50.68 this morning.
Finally, Stewart looks to repeat as 100 back champ, and moved to #2 all-time with a 44.06 this morning. But he faces a huge struggle with Harvard’s Farris (44.14 this morning) along with Texas’s John Shebat (44.79 this morning). And Cal’s Daniel Carr looks to back up his 44.86 from a re-swim after his starting wedge wasn’t properly removed and interfered with his turn in prelims.
We’ve also got the top 8 divers in the 3-meter springboard finals, along with a 200 medley relay that looks to be anyone’s game, with Alabama leading prelims.
Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from Austin. And follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for even more up-to-the-second highlights.
400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals
- NCAA record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
- American record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
- U.S. Open record:Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
- Meet record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
- 2018 Champion: Abrahm DeVine, Stanford – 3:35.29
Top 8 Finishers:
In the B final, Michigan junior Tommy Cope broke away with a huge 59.9 breaststroke split to win the heat in 3:40.09, his lifetime-best by far. (Cope was 3:41.40 this morning, also a lifetime-best at the time). It was a Wolverine 1-2, with Ricardo Vargas going 3:42.32.
100 BUTTERFLY – Finals
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
- U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
- Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
- 2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida -42.80
Top 8 Finishers:
200 FREESTYLE – Finals
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- American Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- U.S. Open Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- Meet Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- 2018 Champion: Townley Haas, Texas – 1:29.50
Top 8 Finishers:
100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- 2018 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.69
Top 8 Finishers:
100 BACKSTROKE – Finals
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- 2018 Champion: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.58
Top 8 Finishers:
3-Meter Diving – Finals
Top 8 Finishers:
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Finals
- NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- American Record: Cal (2017) – 1:21.88
- U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- 2018 Champion: USC – 1:21.82
Top 8 Finishers:
Hey SwimSwam, when you click the live results link it takes you to a wormhole to another dimension where up is down, down is up and Dean Farris was never born.
Screw the downvotes. This is funny.
I wonder if Dean will take off the Infinity Gauntlet for the 100 back
Go Dean Go!
