Daniel Carr on Re-Swim: “You obviously don’t want that to happen” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
In what has already been a meet of extraordinary events, a failure to remove the backstroke wedge mid-race gave California sophomore Daniel Carr a re-swim opportunity in the 100 backstroke that carries serious consequences in the team race.
Read more about Daniel Carr’s Re-Swim here.
Seems like nice guy. Idk what he was talking about getting through lightning storms or whatever but found it ironic coming after he just talked about being stopped by tipping a tiny wedge. Love the salt they threw at the pac 12 event line up.
Yeah, I think he should be given a re-interview to improve the lightning storm answer. Just to see how mad Texas fans can get
It’s time for this nonsense to end. It was absolutely the right call to give a reswim.
He went 44.8 after all the physical + mental strain of getting warmed up & head straight after the disappointment. It wasn’t an easy thing to do. He earned it.
Exactly! I don’t understand all the rage–it is absolutely the correct call! They even put him back in the original lane instead of lane 4.
What a great guy