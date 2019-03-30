Daniel Carr on Re-Swim: “You obviously don’t want that to happen” (Video)

Dean Farris on Swimming 100 Back: “I guess now it looks like a smart move” (Video) Farris held on for the win in 43.66. That’s shockingly just two tenths off the American record set by Ryan Murphy in 2016

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap NC State’s Coleman Stewart is in the hunt for two NCAA titles tonight, though the marquee matchup is a heavyweight title bout between Townley Haas and Andrew Seliskar for the 200 free title, perhaps the team title and perhaps even Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Dean Farris Scares Murphy’s Record to Win NCAA 100 Back Title as the 2nd Man Ever Under 44 Was it risky to choose the 100 back over the 200 free individually? Well, Harvard’s Dean Farris is the fastest in the NCAA in both.

Finnerty Defends 100 BR Title, Produces 2nd Sub-50 Swim IU Hoosier Ian Finnerty successfully defended his 2018 title in the 100 breast, swimming the 2nd sub-50 swim in history.