Daniel Carr on Re-Swim: “You obviously don’t want that to happen” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In what has already been a meet of extraordinary events, a failure to remove the backstroke wedge mid-race gave California sophomore Daniel Carr a re-swim opportunity in the 100 backstroke that carries serious consequences in the team race.

50free

Seems like nice guy. Idk what he was talking about getting through lightning storms or whatever but found it ironic coming after he just talked about being stopped by tipping a tiny wedge. Love the salt they threw at the pac 12 event line up.

1 hour ago
Benedict Arnold Schwarzenegger

Yeah, I think he should be given a re-interview to improve the lightning storm answer. Just to see how mad Texas fans can get

30 minutes ago
Joel Lin

It’s time for this nonsense to end. It was absolutely the right call to give a reswim.

He went 44.8 after all the physical + mental strain of getting warmed up & head straight after the disappointment. It wasn’t an easy thing to do. He earned it.

51 minutes ago
swim4fun

Exactly! I don’t understand all the rage–it is absolutely the correct call! They even put him back in the original lane instead of lane 4.

37 minutes ago
Swimmer

What a great guy

42 minutes ago

