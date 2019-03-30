Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw, unsurprisingly, another blistering session Friday night, with many blazing swims, heated races, and emotional reactions, as Cal pulled 43 points ahead of Texas. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the atmosphere and emotions of the night.

Vini Lanza after 100 Fly win (photo: Jack Spitser)

Missouri Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford Cheer Stock (photo: Jack Spitser)

Louisville Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Zach Harting (Batman?) (photo: Jack Spitser)

phelps swims 200 breast rio

Thumbs up! Great photos!

1 hour ago
Pinodee

I love how nonchalant Dean looks with his water slap. #justdeanthings

1 hour ago

