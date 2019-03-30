2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw, unsurprisingly, another blistering session Friday night, with many blazing swims, heated races, and emotional reactions, as Cal pulled 43 points ahead of Texas. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the atmosphere and emotions of the night.
Thumbs up! Great photos!
I love how nonchalant Dean looks with his water slap. #justdeanthings