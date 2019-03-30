Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Finnerty Defends 100 BR Title, Produces 2nd Sub-50 Swim

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Indiana Hoosier Ian Finnerty has successfully defended his 2018 title, producing the 2nd-swim ever under 50 seconds in the 100 breast with a 49.85. This is now Indiana’s third win in this event. Along with Finnerty’s 2018 win, the last time a Hoosier won the 100 breast was in 1969 by Don McKenzie. Finnerty is also the 8th multi-winner in the same event in Hoosier history, joining elite names like Mark Spitz and Gary Hall.

Split Comparison:

2019 NCAA Final 2018 NCAA Final AR
23.41 23.26
26.44 26.43
49.85 49.69

Taking second in the race was USC’s Carsten Vissering, who finished in a 50.30. His time tied Max McHugh‘s prelims swim to now be the 4th-fastest performer and 6th-fastest performance in this event. Max McHugh took third in the race with a 50.52, which gave him his second top-1o swim at #9 all-time.

TOP 5 PERFORMERS
Place Swimmer Time
1 Ian Finnerty 49.69
2 Caeleb Dressel 50.03
3 Kevin Cordes 50.04
4 Max McHugh 50.30 (T-4)
5 Carsten Vissering 50.30 (T-4)

TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
Place Swimmer Time
1 Ian Finnerty 49.69
2 Ian Finnerty 49.85
3 Caeleb Dressel 50.03
4 Kevin Cordes 50.04
5 Kevin Cordes 50.25
6 Max McHugh 50.30 (T-6)
7 Carsten Vissering 50.30 (T-6)
8 Ian Finnerty 50.47
9 Max McHugh 50.52
10 Kevin Cordes 50.55

2
Really

he got lucky that Dean had to rest for the 100 back….

Hmm...

For all the hype Reece gets…. fellow freshman McHugh is faster…

