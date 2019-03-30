Finnerty Defends 100 BR Title, Produces 2nd Sub-50 Swim

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- 2018 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.69
Indiana Hoosier Ian Finnerty has successfully defended his 2018 title, producing the 2nd-swim ever under 50 seconds in the 100 breast with a 49.85. This is now Indiana’s third win in this event. Along with Finnerty’s 2018 win, the last time a Hoosier won the 100 breast was in 1969 by Don McKenzie. Finnerty is also the 8th multi-winner in the same event in Hoosier history, joining elite names like Mark Spitz and Gary Hall.
Split Comparison:
|2019 NCAA Final
|2018 NCAA Final AR
|23.41
|23.26
|26.44
|26.43
|49.85
|49.69
Taking second in the race was USC’s Carsten Vissering, who finished in a 50.30. His time tied Max McHugh‘s prelims swim to now be the 4th-fastest performer and 6th-fastest performance in this event. Max McHugh took third in the race with a 50.52, which gave him his second top-1o swim at #9 all-time.
|
TOP 5 PERFORMERS
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ian Finnerty
|49.69
|2
|Caeleb Dressel
|50.03
|3
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|4
|Max McHugh
|50.30 (T-4)
|5
|Carsten Vissering
|50.30 (T-4)
|
TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ian Finnerty
|49.69
|2
|Ian Finnerty
|49.85
|3
|Caeleb Dressel
|50.03
|4
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|5
|Kevin Cordes
|50.25
|6
|Max McHugh
|50.30 (T-6)
|7
|Carsten Vissering
|50.30 (T-6)
|8
|Ian Finnerty
|50.47
|9
|Max McHugh
|50.52
|10
|Kevin Cordes
|50.55
he got lucky that Dean had to rest for the 100 back….
For all the hype Reece gets…. fellow freshman McHugh is faster…