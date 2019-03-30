Finnerty Defends 100 BR Title, Produces 2nd Sub-50 Swim

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Indiana Hoosier Ian Finnerty has successfully defended his 2018 title, producing the 2nd-swim ever under 50 seconds in the 100 breast with a 49.85. This is now Indiana’s third win in this event. Along with Finnerty’s 2018 win, the last time a Hoosier won the 100 breast was in 1969 by Don McKenzie. Finnerty is also the 8th multi-winner in the same event in Hoosier history, joining elite names like Mark Spitz and Gary Hall.

Split Comparison:

2019 NCAA Final 2018 NCAA Final AR 23.41 23.26 26.44 26.43 49.85 49.69

Taking second in the race was USC’s Carsten Vissering, who finished in a 50.30. His time tied Max McHugh‘s prelims swim to now be the 4th-fastest performer and 6th-fastest performance in this event. Max McHugh took third in the race with a 50.52, which gave him his second top-1o swim at #9 all-time.