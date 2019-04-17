2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Day 2: Wednesday 17 April 2019

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 15:07.38

Time to achieve for the world championships: 14: 59.18

French record: 14: 48.90 – Damien Joly (CN Antibes) – 08/12/2016 – Rio de Janeiro (BRA)

PODIUM:

David Aubry, Montpellier Métropole Natation – 14:57.56 Damien Joly, Montpellier Métropole Natation – 14:58.15 Marc-Antoine Olivier, Denain Natation Porte du Hainaut – 15:10.60

After both going under the previous Championship Record in heats of the men’s 1500 and satisfying the first half of the qualifying criteria for 2019 World Championships with 14:54.42 and 14:56.96, respectively, David Aubry and Damien Joly officially punched their Gwangju tickets by finishing 1st and 2nd in the final. This time they went 14:57.56 and 14:58.15, finishing in the same order.

This was the second year in a row that Aubry and Joly went 1-2; last year their respective times were 15:01.85 and 15:03.61.

Marc-Antoine Olivier was third, swapping places from their prelims finishes with Paul Beaugrand of Antibes. Olivier touched in 15:10.60, more than 18 second faster than in heats on Tuesday morning. Beaugrand went 15:12.32, improving his prelims time by 2.6 seconds.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 25.04

Time to achieve for the world championships: 24.90

French record: 24.54 – Anna Santamans (CN Marseille) – 29/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)

PODIUM:

Charlotte Bonnet, Olympic Nice Natation – 24.77 Mélanie Henique, CN Marseille – 25.05 Marie Wattel, Montpellier Métropole Natation – 25.14

Nice’s Charlotte Bonnet successfully defended her 2018 national title in the 50 free going 24.77, 1/100 faster than she’d been a year ago. Marseille’s Melanie Henique was runner-up in 25.05, .18 faster than her seed time. Marie Wattel, who trains in the U.K. at Loughborough University but represents Montpellier, moved up from 4th in prelims to the last step of the podium in finals. Wattel went 25.14 to edge Marseille’s Anna Santamans (25.19) and Lena Bousquin (25.25). Santamans set the French Record in this event at World Championships in Budapest in 2017.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

FINA “A” cut: 1:00.59

Time to achieve for the world championships: 1:00.42

French record: 59.50 – Laure Manaudou (Canet 66 Natation) – 20/03/2008 – Eindhoven (NED)

PODIUM:

Béryl Gastaldello, CN Marseille – 1:00.07 Paulien Mahieu, Canet 66 Natation – 1:01.71 Lila Touili, CN Marseille – 1:02.02

After a couple of disappointing mornings, in which she failed to hit the time required by the French Federation for qualification for Worlds, Marseille’s Béryl Gastaldello came roaring back with a big statement in the 100 back in finals. As we explained more fully here, a problem with the start of her prelims race in the 100 back led the French National Technical Director to declare that Gastaldello would be selected to the French team for Gwangju if she swam 1:00.42 or faster in the final and finished in the top-2. She did that and then some. Gastaldello nailed her final swim, going 1:00.07 to beat her previous best by .10.

Pauline Mahieu of Canet 66 Natation finished second in 1:01.71, just ahead of Lila Touili of Marseille (1:02.02). Touili took .44 off her seed time with that swim.

Defending champion Mathilde Cini of Valence finished just off the podium in fourth with 1:02.11.

Men’s 100 Backstroke

FINA “A” cut: 54.06

Time to achieve for the world championships: 54.06

French record: 52.11 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 10/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)

PODIUM:

Yohann Ndoye Brouard, Dauphins D’Annecy – 54.40 Stanislas Huille, SN Versailles – 54.76 Paul-Gabriel Bedel, CN Marseille – 54.81

Were it not for Yohann Ndoye Brouard of Annecy, the men’s 100 back podium would have looked exactly as it had in 2018.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

FINA “A” cut: 1:07.43

Time to achieve for the world championships: 1:07.33

1:07.97 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 23/03/2011 – Strasbourg

PODIUM:

Men’s 200 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 1:47.40

Time to achieve for the world championships: 1:47.11

French record: 1:43.14 – Yannick Agnel (Olympic Nice Natation) – 30/07/2012 – London (GBR)

PODIUM:

Qualified individually for Gwangju: