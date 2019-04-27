2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 1 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The first day of competition in Guangzhou is in the books and $422,000 was earned by 40 swimmers. $406,000 was awarded to the first- through fourth-place finishers in each individual event; $36,000 went to members of the top three relay teams. (FINA had originally proposed $2,000 for fourth-place relays but in its final documentation, no award was attributed beyond the first three relays.)

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:

Individual Relay 1st $10,000 $16,000 2nd $8,000 $12,000 3rd $6,000 $8,000 4th $5,000

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu led the winnings table with $26,000 in three individual events and $3,000 for the mixed medley relay, for a total of $29,000. China’s Fu Yuanhui and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden each picked up $20,000 for the day, while Li Bingjie of China and USA’s Michael Andrew won $19,000.

Financially, the benefits tend to go to athletes whose past performances have led them to be invited to swim in the largest number of events over those who swim well at this meet, since all four competitors in each event are guaranteed prize money. As an example, Hosszu leads the money table largely because she had five swims. But she was well off her normal Iron Lady self by the end of the session (including a 2:02.5 in the 200 free). Andrew is another example. He started the day off with strong performances in the 50 fly and 50 breast but, despite a 2:04 in the 200 IM (7 seconds slower than he was at the Pro Swim Series in Richmond last weekend, where his 1:57.4 in the event caught headlines), he was still able to earn money.

Day 1 Money Table