2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 1 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The first day of competition in Guangzhou is in the books and $422,000 was earned by 40 swimmers. $406,000 was awarded to the first- through fourth-place finishers in each individual event; $36,000 went to members of the top three relay teams. (FINA had originally proposed $2,000 for fourth-place relays but in its final documentation, no award was attributed beyond the first three relays.)

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:

  Individual Relay
1st $10,000 $16,000
2nd $8,000 $12,000
3rd $6,000 $8,000
4th $5,000

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu led the winnings table with $26,000 in three individual events and $3,000 for the mixed medley relay, for a total of $29,000. China’s Fu Yuanhui and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden each picked up $20,000 for the day, while Li Bingjie of China and USA’s Michael Andrew won $19,000.

Financially, the benefits tend to go to athletes whose past performances have led them to be invited to swim in the largest number of events over those who swim well at this meet, since all four competitors in each event are guaranteed prize money. As an example, Hosszu leads the money table largely because she had five swims. But she was well off her normal Iron Lady self by the end of the session (including a 2:02.5 in the 200 free). Andrew is another example. He started the day off with strong performances in the 50 fly and 50 breast but, despite a 2:04 in the 200 IM (7 seconds slower than he was at the Pro Swim Series in Richmond last weekend, where his 1:57.4 in the event caught headlines), he was still able to earn money.

Day 1 Money Table

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay prize money Total Prize money
Katinka Hosszu Hungary 1 0 1 2 $26,000 $3,000 $29,000
Fu Yuanhui China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000
Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000
Michael Andrew USA 0 1 1 1 $19,000 $19,000
Li Bingjie China 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $3,000 $19,000
Georgia Davies Great Britain 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $4,000 $18,000
Chad Le Clos South Africa 0 1 0 1 $13,000 $3,000 $16,000
Ryosuke Irie Japan 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $16,000
Kelsi Dahlia USA 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $16,000
Wang Jianjiahe China 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $2,000 $13,000
Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 0 1 0 1 $13,000 $13,000
Pieter Timmers Belgium 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000
Zhang Yuhan China 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000
Emily Seebohm Australia 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000
Jiayu Xu China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Yufei Zhang China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Felipe Lima Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Ye Shiwen China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Wang Shun China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $4,000 $10,000
Xu Jiayu China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Masato Sakai Japan 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Ben Proud Great Britain 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $4,000 $9,000
Vlad Morozov Russia 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $2,000 $8,000
Joao Gomes Junior Brazil 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Molly Hannis USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Qin Haiyang China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Liu Xiang China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Dana Vollmer USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $2,000 $7,000
Li Guanguan China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Andrii Govorov Ukraine 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Yu Jingyao China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Wang Yizhe China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Robert Glinta Romania 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Li Zhuhao China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Imogen Clark Great Britain 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Danas Rapsys Lithuania 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Fabio Scozzoli Italy 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Wang Zhou China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
He Junyi China 0 0 0 0 $4,000 $4,000
Andrei Minakov Russia 0 0 0 0 $3,000 $3,000
Totals           $406,000 $36,000 $442,000

 

