Amy Bilquist Moving Back To Arizona To Train For 2020

Cal star Amy Bilquist announced she will be moving back to Arizona to train for the 2020 Olympics following her graduation from Cal. She will be training at Scottsdale Aquatic Club under coaches Kevin Zacher and Rob Platt. Bilquist swam at Scottsdale Aquatic Club during her age group years, then moved to Indiana during high school, where she swam for Carmel Swim Club.

Amy provided this statement about her decision to SwimSwam:

“I’ll be training at Scottsdale Aquatic Club under Kevin Zacher and Bob Platt. I’m excited to work with both of these amazing coaches and people again as I continue my pursuit of the 2020 Olympics.

Leaving Cal was not an easy decision for me. I have nothing but great things to say about Teri McKeever and my time at Cal. My teammates at Cal have been some of the most amazing and some of the strongest women I have ever met. Teri has given me the wonderful opportunity to swim and study at such an amazing university, and I could never thank her enough for that. I will forever be grateful for all the things Teri has taught me both inside and outside the pool. The past four years have been nothing short of a blessing and I’ll forever be a Golden Bear!

Having said that, I’m very excited to open this new chapter of my swimming career in the state where I first learned to swim, and be able to live with my sister, Berit, one last time”.

Bilquist is training to make the Olympic team in 2020. She came in 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 back at the 2016 US Olympic Trials, narrowly missing the team in both. She had a hugely succesful senior season at Cal, including two NCAA Records. She was part of the NCAA Record breaking 200 and 400 free relays, splitting 20.87 and 46.48 respectively. She also helped the 400 medley relay to an NCAA title, and the 800 free relay to a 2nd place finish. Individually, Bilquist came in 2nd in the 100 back (50.05), and 6th in the 50 (21.52) and 100 free (47.42).