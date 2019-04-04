2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Night two of the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials will feature finals in the men’s and women’s 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 400 IM, and 50 back, along with the 100 free and 50 back for the para swimmers.

Among the highlights will be the women’s 100 freestyle, where reigning Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak will be looking to earn a spot on the Worlds team. She’ll face off against Taylor Ruck, who qualified last night in the 100 back and appears to be on good form after going a lifetime best in that event by over four-tenths. Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith are the other two expected to get in the top-4 and claim a relay spot.

In the men’s event, Yuri Kisil leads the pack after a quick 48.95 in the morning, and his biggest challenge will come from Markus Thormeyer who booked his ticket to Gwangju last night in the 100 back.

Also in that 100 free battle will be Javier Acevedo, who was absent yesterday in his primary event, the 100 back, due to a school scheduling conflict. While Kisil and Thormeyer are the favorites to take the top two spots, he has an outside shot having split as fast as 48.43 at the 2017 World Championships in the 400 free relay. In addition to the 100 free, he’ll also race the 50 back tonight.

Another storyline coming into tonight is Kierra Smith, who was disqualified last night after touching first in the women’s 200 breast. She’s on good form, initially going a world best 2:21.75 before the DQ, so should be able to earn a spot tonight if she puts it all together in tonight’s 100 breast final. This morning she was under the ‘A’ cut of 1:07.43 in 1:07.14, leading the field by over a second.

Sydney Pickrem, who was bumped to gold after the Smith DQ in the 200 breast, comes into the women’s 400 IM seeded second behind Emily Overholt. Overholt won the bronze medal in this event at the 2015 Worlds, and Pickrem did the same in 2017, so it will be a very competitive race. This morning Tess Cieplucha (4:42.68) was also under the ‘A’ standard of 4:43.06, with Overholt (4:41.04) and Pickrem (4:41.50) slightly in front.

In the men’s 400 IM, #3 seed Cole Pratt has scratched. Tristan Cote (4:21.41) and Josh Zakala (4:22.14) are the top two seeds coming in.

Women’s 100 Free – Para

Aurelie Rivard (S10), UL, 59.88 (965 pts) Katarina Roxon (S9), AASC, 1:08.61 (700 pts) Shelby Newkirk (S7), LASER, 1:16.65 (699 pts)

Three-time Paralympic champion Aurelie Rivard won the para women’s 100 free in a time of 59.88, over a second faster than this morning and not far off her PB of 59.17 from 2015.

Men’s 100 Free – Para

Alexander Elliot (S10), UL, 54.66 (806 pts) Matthew Cabraja (S11), COBRA, 1:03.64 (687 pts) Caleb Arndt (S13), WRMS, 1:02.55 (537 pts)

Alexander Elliot won the men’s para 100 free in a time of 54.66, scoring 806 para points.

Women’s 100 Free Final

Canadian Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak , 2016

, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.49

Taylor Ruck was the quickest swimmer going out and coming home as she wins the women’s 100 free in 53.26, adding a second individual event to her Worlds schedule. Penny Oleksiak earns an individual spot with her showing of 53.60, and Kayla Sanchez (54.22) and Maggie MacNeil (54.51) get themselves on the team in the relay.

This will be MacNeil’s first major international team after she declined her nomination to Pan Pacs last summer in order to swim at the Junior Pan Pacs. This was also her first time breaking 55 seconds.

For Oleksiak, this is her fastest swim since the 2017 World Championships.

Rebecca Smith ended up on the outside looking in, placing fifth in a time of 54.82.

Men’s 100 Free Final

Canadian Record: 47.27, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 48.80

Markus Thormeyer adds a second individual event to his World Championship with a win in the men’s 100 freestyle, clocking a time of 48.76 to slip under the ‘A’ cut of 48.80. Thormeyer was just off his PB of 48.71 set in February at the U SPORTS Championships.

Yuri Kisil took 2nd in 49.11, and Will Pisani (49.43) and Carson Olafson (49.53) will also qualify for the team in the 400 free relay.

The final was incredibly close, with Joshua Liendo (49.71), Ruslan Gaziev (49.87), and Javier Acevedo (49.97) also breaking 50 seconds.

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Canadian Record: 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.43

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Canadian Record: 59.85, Scott Dickens, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 59.95

Women’s 400 IM Final

Canadian Record: 4:32.52, Emily Overholt , 2015

, 2015 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Men’s 400 IM Final

Canadian Record: 4:11.41, Brian Johns, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.90

Women’s 50 Back Final

Canadian Record: 27.64, Kylie Masse, 2017

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

Men’s 50 Back Final

Canadian Record: 25.13, Russell Wood (2015) / Javier Acevedo (2017)

(2017) FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.17

Women’s 50 Back – Para

Men’s 50 Back – Para