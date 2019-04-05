2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Big Names Return (Psych Sheet)

2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond

USA Swimming released the initial psych sheet today for next’s week Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, VA. Numbers seem to be increasingly at least a little bit in most of the events, after some low turnouts at the first two stops, and we’ll also get to see some more star power as Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, and Ryan Murphy are listed on the psych sheet after missing last month’s stop in Des Moines.

Ledecky is entered in her wheelhouse events — the 200/400/800 freestyles (although not the 1500) — and she’s the top seed in each of those. She’s also entered in the 50 and 100 freestyles and the 200/400 IM.

In the 200 free, Ledecky will be competing against a field that includes Manuel, who’s seeded 3rd behind Ledecky and Leah Smith. Manuel is also entered in her signature 50/100 free, and the 50/100 in back and fly, as well.

Ryan Murphy is also entered in the 200 free, along with all three backstroke events and the 100 free.

Outside of those three, there are plenty of other Olympians and US National Teamers scheduled to compete, including (but by no means limited to) Caeleb Dressel, Zane Grothe, Anton Ipsen, Jack Conger, Molly Hannis, Kevin Cordes, Matt Grevers, Ryan Held, Olivia Smoliga, Kelsi Dahlia, Chase Kalisz, Cody Miller, Michael Andrew, Josh Prenot, Jacob Pebley, Madisyn Cox, and Michael Chadwick making this the most star-studded stop on the Pro Swim Series circuit yet this season.

Now that the NCAA season is done, we’ll also get a long course look at swimmers from some top college teams. A sample includes…

Cal – Pawel Sendyk

Louisville – Andrej Barna, Zach Harting, Daniel Sos

NC State – Jacob Molacek, Emma Muzzy, Ky-lee Perry, Justin Ress, Coleman Stewart

Stanford – Zoe Bartel, Katie Drabot, Ella Eastin, True Sweetser

Texas – Tate Jackson, John Shebat

Virginia – Ryan Baker, Paige Madden, Matthew Otto, Casey Storch

Finally, there will be a strong contingent of some of our top-ranked high school recruits and younger stars, such as Lexi Cuomo, Claire Curzan, Madelyn Donohoe, Ethan Harder, Anna Keating, Claire Tuggle, Josh Zuchowski.

According to the USA Swimming site, all-session tickets have already sold out, but there are still single-session tickets available for Wednesday night and Thursday morning here.