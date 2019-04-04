Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cole Pratt Scratches 400 IM Final In Favor Of 50 Back

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After swimming the third fastest time of the morning in the men’s 400 IM, Cole Pratt has scratched out of the final on day two of the Canadian Swimming Trials.

Pratt recorded a time of 4:22.41 in the heats, annihilating his previous best time of 4:32.19 by nearly ten seconds.

The scratch bumps Brendan Vanherk up into the ‘A’ final after clocking the 11th fastest time of the morning in 4:27.96.

Instead, the member of Cascade Swim Club will turn his attention to the 50 back final, where he comes in seeded third after going a personal best of 25.87 in the prelims.

On Wednesday night, Pratt swam to a new 15-17 National Age Group Record in the 100 back, breaking Javier Acevedo‘s 2015 mark of 55.24 in 54.64 to take second. Acevedo was absent in the event yesterday due to a school scheduling conflict, but will face Pratt tonight in the 50 back. He’ll also contest the 100 free.

There were no other A-final scratches.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Easy E

I prefer the 50 back too and I’m really more of a buttsitter if I’m being honest.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Benedict Arnold Schwarzenegger

Smart man

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!