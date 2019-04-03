Cole Pratt Breaks Javier Acevedo’s 100 Back National Age Group Record

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Cole Pratt has broke the Canadian 15-17 National Age Group Record in the 100 long course meter backstroke, having swum a 54.64 in the men’s final.

He undercut the old record of 55.24 that was swum by Javier Acevedo at the 2015 World Junior Championships in Singapore. Acevedo was a no-show for this morning’s prelims session just a few days after the NCAA Championships. We haven’t been able to get any information on Acevedo’s absence.

The two swimmers split their record-setting swims with wide pacing differences. Pratt had a 1.6 second spread, while Acevedo’s was less than .7 seconds. Acevedo has opened up his front-half a little more since then, but still has a relatively-narrow split spread in this event.

Comparative Splits:

Pratt 2019 – 26.54/28.10 = 54.64

Acevedo 2015 – 27.28/27.96 = 55.24

Pratt’s time was just shy of the 54.06 needed to qualify for Worlds. His previous lifetime best was a 55.98 swum at the US Winter National Championships in November.