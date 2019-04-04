Masse Records #4 Swim, Ruck Becomes #8 Performer In Women’s 100 Back

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Rectectv)
- Live Stream (CBC Sports)
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Kylie Masse recorded the fourth fastest swim in history in the women’s 100 back final on night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto, clocking 58.16 after having been the sixth (now seventh) fastest this morning in 58.19.
ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- Kathleen Baker, 58.00 (2018)
- Kylie Masse, 58.10 (2017)
- Gemma Spofforth, 58.12 (2009)
- Kylie Masse, 58.16 (2019)
- Anastasia Fesikova (2009) / Kylie Masse (2017), 58.18
- –
- Kylie Masse, 58.19 (2019)
- Kylie Masse, 58.21 (2017)
- Kylie Masse, 58.22 (2017)
- Emily Seebohm, 58.23 (2012)
She has now broken 59 seconds a mind-boggling 20 times and owns six of the ten fastest swims of all-time.
Giving the reigning world champion a close race was Taylor Ruck, who dropped over four-tenths off her best to take the runner-up spot in 58.55. That qualifies her for her first Long Course World Championship team, and also makes her the 8th fastest performer in history. Her previous best time was 58.97 from last year.
I have no doubts that Kylie Masse will be under 58 sec in Gwangju. She is a mature person and probably reads Swimswam’s comments section 😀 One step in a time. This is trials and the only goal here is to be selected .The world record is reserved for better crowd 😀 The only question remains if she will be the only one that good (under 58sec)
I WANTED Taylor Ruck to win the second ticket to WC in this event. But i had my own selfish reason that is quite different from the one that Canadian fans have. 100 back and 200 free are overlapping at World Championships. It will take significant efforts for Ruck to compete with the tough group at 100BK event starting at semi-final. And the final will be brutal. with about 5 swimmer having very good chances to be on the podium. She will have a double with 100bk final and 200free semi-final. And next day final 200 free That is a tough schedule that will be of some help to American 200 freestylers. Not that they need it, of course, but… Read more »