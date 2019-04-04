Masse Records #4 Swim, Ruck Becomes #8 Performer In Women’s 100 Back

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Kylie Masse recorded the fourth fastest swim in history in the women’s 100 back final on night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto, clocking 58.16 after having been the sixth (now seventh) fastest this morning in 58.19.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 100 BACK

She has now broken 59 seconds a mind-boggling 20 times and owns six of the ten fastest swims of all-time.

Giving the reigning world champion a close race was Taylor Ruck, who dropped over four-tenths off her best to take the runner-up spot in 58.55. That qualifies her for her first Long Course World Championship team, and also makes her the 8th fastest performer in history. Her previous best time was 58.97 from last year.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 100 BACK