Kierra Smith Disqualified After World-Leading 200 Breast

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

**This post has been updated now that Kierra Smith‘s DQ appeal was unsuccessful.**

The women’s 200 breast at the Canadian Trials tonight boasted some crazy speed. The top 3 times in the world this year, to be specific. However, the first to get her hands on the wall, Kierra Smith, was disqualified. Smith swam a 2:21.75, which would be a lifetime best for her (current best is 2:22.23). The decision was under appeal, via a jury, and we now have received confirmation the DQ was upheld.

The disqualification was for Smith’s elbows exiting the water. Back in 2015, Smith was also DQ’d at Canadian Trials in prelims of the 100 breast for her elbows exiting the water. Her coach also appealed that DQ then, and the ruling was ultimately overturned, allowing Smith’s time to be reinstated.

A 2:21.75 would have earned a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships, behind only Russia’s Yulia Efimova.

Before tonight, the leading time in the world this year was 2:22.99 by Annie Lazor. Sydney Pickrem was 2nd into the finish, touching in 2:22.63. With Smith’s DQ now official, Pickrem is the event champion and now world-leader in the 200 breast. Kelsey Wog was 3rd into the wall, clocking a 2:22.82. Her time is 2nd both in the event and world rankings. With Smith’s DQ standing, she is now 5th in the world this year with her time of 2:24.41 from the Des Moines Pro Swim Series.

Here is the current world top 10 rankings as it stands right now (with Kierra Smith‘s DQ now official):