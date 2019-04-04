Sjöström, Hosszu, & More to Continue Spring Racing at Bergen Swim Fest

2019 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

April 5-7, 2019

Bergen, Norway

LCM (50m)

A few high profile swimmers raced early this week in Helsinki, including world record holders Sarah Sjöström of Sweden and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary. Two of the biggest stars of swimming will be racing again this weekend in another Scandinavian country, swapping Finland for Norway, as they’ll be two of many big names competing at the 2019 Bergen Swim Festival.

Sjöström, who has said she isn’t focusing on the 200 free for major championships for right now, dropped a 1:55 in the event in Helsinki along with a few other quick swims. She’s entered in that event again in Bergen, along with the 50 and 100 fly and the 50 free; no 100 free for her this weekend. Hosszu, meanwhile, has stockpiled a slew of events for her meet: the 50/100/200 back, the 200/400 IM, the 400 free, the 50 free, and the 200 fly.

On the women’s side, Sjöström’s Swedish teammate Michelle Coleman is entered in the 50/100 back and 100/200 free, with the Netherlands’ Kimberly Buys, Austria’s Caroline Pilhatsch, and home nation Norway’s Susann Bjørnsen also scheduled to race.

A large contingent of Germans are entered to swim this weekend on the women’s and men’s sides. For the women, butterfliers Franziska Hentke and Alexandra Wenk, distance swimmer Sarah Köhler, breaststroker Jessica Steiger, and young freestyler Isabel Gose headline. Backstroker Christian Diener, distance swimmer Florian Wellbrock, breaststroker Marco Koch, and IMer Philip Heintz are the ones to watch.

Koch will have some great breaststroke competition at this meet, primarily from Sweden’s Erik Persson and Lithuania’s Giedrus Titenis.

Australia’s Thomas Fraser-Holmes raced in Helsinki and is entered to compete at this meet, too. Other names to watch on the men’s side are Belgian sprinter Pieter Timmers, Luxembourg’s Julien Henx, and Norway’s Tomoe Hvas and Henrik Christiansen.