2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The opening night of finals of the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials gets underway tonight from Toronto.

In this morning’s prelims, Kylie Masse produced the seventh fastest performance in history in the women’s 100 back in 58.19 and has a great shot at the world record (58.00) tonight. Kayla Sanchez (59.82), Jade Hannah (59.92), Taylor Ruck (1:00.09), and Madison Broad (1:00.56) were also under the FINA ‘A’ cut this morning, but Sanchez has dropped the event for tonight’s final.

Markus Thormeyer had a strong performance in the men’s 100 back in the heats, getting under the ‘A’ cut of 54.06 and falling just two-tenths shy of the national record in 53.83. Javier Acevedo, a 2017 World semi-finalist in the event, was notably absent this morning,

Sydney Pickrem (2:26.06), Kierra Smith (2:26.16), and Kelsey Wog (2:26.68) lead the race in the women’s 200 breast, and will be looking to get under the ‘A’ cut of 2:25.91.

James Dergousoff (2:12.57) and Eli Wall (2:13.42) are the top seeds in the men’s 200 breast, and Mackenzie Padington and Alexander Pratt come into the timed final of the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 free as the number one seeds.

The other race of the night will be the 50 fly, which will not be used for World Championship qualification. Penny Oleksiak put up the top time of the prelims in the women’s event in 26.08 but has scratched the final making Haley Black (26.77) the top seed.

In the men’s event, Will Pisani leads the pack after a very impressive 23.85 in the prelims.

The para events will have the men’s and women’s 100 back tonight. This morning, Shelby Newkirk set a new world record in the women’s S7 category in a time of 1:19.99.

Women’s 100 Back – Para

  1. Shelby Newkirk S7, LASER, 1:20.49 (1035 points)
  2. Camille Berube S7, NG, 1:26.73 (828 points)
  3. Arianna Hunsicker S10, SKSC, 1:17.41 (616 points)

Shelby Newkirk finished half a second off her S7 world record from prelims (1:19.99) but still comes away with the victory in the Women’s Para 100 Back in 1:20.49, scoring 1035 para points. Camille Berube, also S7, placed 2nd in 1:26.73 for 828 points.

Men’s 100 Back – Para

  1. Nicolas-Guy Turbide S13, CNQ, 59.93
  2. Tyson MacDonald S14, WRMS, 1:04.86
  3. Nick Bennett S14, RAC, 1:06.14

Nicolas Guy-Turbide (S13) snuck under a minute to win the men’s para 100 back in 59.93 after clocking 1:00.77 this morning.

Women’s 100 Back Final

  • Canadian Record: 58.10, Kylie Masse, 2017
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.59
  1. Kylie Masse, TSC, 58.16
  2. Taylor Ruck, SCAR, 58.55
  3. Jade Hannah, ISC, 59.89

Louise Hansson won the B-final in 1:00.35, getting under her previous best of 1:01.21.

Men’s 100 Back Final

  • Canadian Record: 53.63, Pascal Wollach, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.06

Women’s 200 Breast Final

  • Canadian Record: 2:20.12, Annamay Pierse, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

Men’s 200 Breast Final

  • Canadian Record: 2:08.84, Mike Brown, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.00

Women’s 50 Fly Final

  • Canadian Record: 25.62, Penny Oleksiak, 2017
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 26.34

Men’s 50 Fly Final

  • Canadian Record: 23.30, Santo Condorelli, 2015
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 23.66

Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final

  • Canadian Record: 15:57.15, Brittany Maclean, 2014
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 16:32.04

Men’s 800 Free Timed Final

  • Canadian Record: 7:41.86, Ryan Cochrane, 2011
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 7:54.31

13
dfsdfdf

Masse can do it! first sub 58 swim in history! It’s been long overdue!

40 minutes ago
Marley09

If this were baseball, we wouldn’t say it out loud. It would just jinx things.

38 minutes ago
Ben

She really wasn’t far off. 58.16

4 minutes ago
dfsdfdf

I would love to see Jade Hannah qualify for the team! But I don’t think she will be able to beat Ruck or Masse. We’ll see what all 3 have in store tonight

38 minutes ago
mong

Anyone else not getting volume from the stream?
Nothing during the race but I can hear interview afterwards

19 minutes ago
ooo

Sound just came
Interview only it seems

18 minutes ago

