4 Top 10 Affairs, 2 Top 5 Matchups Set for Water Polo Week 11

17 Top 25 matchups highlight Week 11 play, while tournaments are scheduled across the country from Lebanon, Illinois, to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Brooklyn Heights, New York.

Newly minted #1 Stanford is set for its third straight Top 10 matchup as it welcomes #3 UCLA to Palo Alto on Saturday. The Cardinal are on a five-match win streak, including last Saturday’s overtime win over then-#1 USC.

Now second-ranked USC looks to rebound from its lone loss of the season as the team heads to Berkeley to take on #5 Cal on Saturday.

#4 Hawaii is set for its slated for its second straight Top 10 matchup, facing #8 UC Irvine on Friday. The Rainbow Wahine are fresh off a Friday upset of then #4 Cal, while the Anteaters look to add to a Saturday victory over #22 Cal State Northridge.

UC Irvine wraps up the week with a Sunday affair against #9 UC Davis.

#12 Long Beach State is set to face #9 UC Davis on Friday and #4 Hawaii on Sunday.

The tournament in Cambridge is a CWPA event featuring #6 Michigan, #14 Harvard, #15 Princeton and #23 Bucknell.

In New York, #18 Wagner and #21 Marist lead the field of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference players at the tournament hosted by St. Francis Brooklyn.

In Lebanon, Illinois, McKendree plays host to Salem, Mercyhurst, Monmouth and Carthage.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
April 3.
7 p.m. Chapman Occidental
7 p.m. LaVerne Whittier Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
8 p.m. #20 San Diego State Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Redlands Live Stats Watch
April 4.
6:30 p.m. Cal State East Bay Santa Clara Live Stats Watch
April 5.
3 p.m. #20 San Diego State #15 Fresno State Live Stats
4:30 p.m. #24 Azusa Pacific Concordia (CA) Live Stats
5 p.m. Connecticut College Utica
6:30 p.m. #13 Loyola Marymount Santa Clara Live Stats Watch
9 p.m. #4 Hawaii #8 UC Irvine Live Stats
9 p.m. #17 UC San Diego Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. #25 Cal Baptist #7 Pacific Live Stats
10 p.m. #9 UC Davis #12 Long Beach State Live Stats
April 6.
2 p.m. Redlands Chapman Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Cal Tech Watch
2 p.m. Occidental Cal Lutheran Live Stats
2 p.m. Whittier RV Pomona-Pitzer
3 p.m. #11 UC Santa Barbara #22 Cal State Northridge Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. #9 UC San Diego Cal State East Bay Live Stats
3 p.m. Wittenberg Grove City
4 p.m. #13 Loyola Marymount #7 Pacific Live Stats
4 p.m. #25 Cal Baptist #15 Fresno State Live Stats
4 p.m. Fresno Pacific Sonoma State Live Stats
4:30 p.m. #2 USC #5 Cal Watch
5 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #15 Princeton Watch
6 p.m. #3 UCLA #1 Stanford Live Stats Watch
6 p.m. LaVerne RV Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats
McKendree Invitational (Lebanon, Illinois)
11 a.m. Mercyhurst McKendree Live Stats Watch
12:45 p.m. Salem Monmouth Watch
2:30 p.m. Carthage Mercyhurst Watch
4:15 p.m. Salem McKendree Live Stats Watch
CWPA League Games – Cambridge, Mass.
10 a.m. #23 Bucknell RV Brown Watch
11:30 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #6 Michigan Watch
1 p.m. George Washington #14 Harvard Watch
3:30 p.m. RV Brown #6 Michigan Watch
5 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #15 Princeton Watch
6:30 p.m. #23 Bucknell #14 Harvard Watch
St. Francis Invite (Brooklyn Heights, NY)
9 a.m. #18 Wagner #21 Marist Live Stats
10:30 a.m. Villanova St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats Watch
Noon VMI LaSalle Live Stats
1:30 p.m. Iona Siena Live Stats
3 p.m. #18 Wagner St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats Watch
4:30 p.m. LaSalle #21 Marist Live Stats
6 p.m. Villanova Iona Live Stats
7:30 p.m. Siena VMI Live Stats
April 7.
1 p.m. #17 UC San Diego Sonoma State Live Stats
3 p.m. #3 UCLA #18 San Jose State
3 p.m. #4 Hawaii #12 Long Beach State Live Stats
3 p.m. #9 UC Davis #8 UC Irvine Live Stats
CWPA League Games – Cambridge, Mass.
9 a.m. #6 Michigan #15 Princeton Watch
10:30 a.m. George Washington #23 Bucknell Watch
Noon St. Francis (PA) #14 Harvard Watch
St. Francis Invite (Brooklyn Heights, NY)
9 a.m. LaSalle St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats Watch
10:30 a.m. Iona #18 Wagner Live Stats
Noon VMI #21 Marist Live Stats
1:30 p.m. Siena Villanova Live Stats
3 p.m. Iona LaSalle Live Stats
4:30 p.m. VMI St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats Watch
McKendree Invitational (Lebanon, Illinois)
10 a.m. Salem Mercyhurst Watch
11:45 a.m. Monmouth McKendree Live Stats Watch
1:30 p.m. Salem Carthage Watch
3:15 p.m. Monmouth Mercyhurst Watch
4:45 p.m. Carthage McKendree Live Stats Watch
April 8.
10 p.m. Chapman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
April 9.
6:30 p.m. Connecticut College RV Brown Watch
April 10.
7 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Whittier Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Cal Tech LaVerne Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran RV Pomona-Pitzer
10 p.m. Occidental Redlands Live Stats Watch

