4 Top 10 Affairs, 2 Top 5 Matchups Set for Water Polo Week 11

17 Top 25 matchups highlight Week 11 play, while tournaments are scheduled across the country from Lebanon, Illinois, to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Brooklyn Heights, New York.

Newly minted #1 Stanford is set for its third straight Top 10 matchup as it welcomes #3 UCLA to Palo Alto on Saturday. The Cardinal are on a five-match win streak, including last Saturday’s overtime win over then-#1 USC.

Now second-ranked USC looks to rebound from its lone loss of the season as the team heads to Berkeley to take on #5 Cal on Saturday.

#4 Hawaii is set for its slated for its second straight Top 10 matchup, facing #8 UC Irvine on Friday. The Rainbow Wahine are fresh off a Friday upset of then #4 Cal, while the Anteaters look to add to a Saturday victory over #22 Cal State Northridge.

UC Irvine wraps up the week with a Sunday affair against #9 UC Davis.

#12 Long Beach State is set to face #9 UC Davis on Friday and #4 Hawaii on Sunday.

The tournament in Cambridge is a CWPA event featuring #6 Michigan, #14 Harvard, #15 Princeton and #23 Bucknell.

In New York, #18 Wagner and #21 Marist lead the field of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference players at the tournament hosted by St. Francis Brooklyn.

In Lebanon, Illinois, McKendree plays host to Salem, Mercyhurst, Monmouth and Carthage.