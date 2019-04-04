Regis Jesuit, Greeley West Lead Opening 2019 Colorado Boys’ HS Ranks

The 2019 Colorado High School boys’ season is upon us, and Mountain Vista head swim coach Rob Nasser has compiled the first state rankings of the season.

The defending state champion Regis Jesuit boys remain in a familiar top position in the 5A (big school) rankings. They won the annual Dick Rush Coaches Invite last weekend ahead of Cherry Creek and Ponderosa. Regis and Cherry Creek sit 1-2 in the 5A rankings, separated by only 5 points.

Regis Jesuit is led by Will Goodwin, who is the top swimmer in the state so far this season in the 100 breast (56.68) and 200 IM (1:50.38). He’s headed to Missouri this fall. Cherry Creek, meanwhile, is led by Brendan Eckerman, a Wisconsin commit, who leads the class in the 50 free (21.42) and 100 free (46.99).

The fastest sprinter in the state, however, is Wheat Ridge senior Ryan Peterson. He has already been 20.94 and 45.88 inn the 50 and 100 frees in Class 4A.

Greeley West, though, sits atop the 4A rankings. They’re reliant largely on depth: their only top-ranked competitors this season is their 200 free relay, which has already been 1:32.77.

5A Top 5:

Regis Jesuit – 433 Cherry Creek – 428 Fossil Ridge – 271 Ft. Collins – 258 Cherokee Trail – 226

4A Top 5:

Greeley West – 389 Windsor – 319 Discovery Canyon – 257 Silver Creek – 255 Montrose – 248

The rankings methodology, per Nasser: