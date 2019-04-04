Regis Jesuit, Greeley West Lead Opening 2019 Colorado Boys’ HS Ranks

The 2019 Colorado High School boys’ season is upon us, and Mountain Vista head swim coach Rob Nasser has compiled the first state rankings of the season.
The defending state champion Regis Jesuit boys remain in a familiar top position in the 5A (big school) rankings. They won the annual Dick Rush Coaches Invite last weekend ahead of Cherry Creek and Ponderosa. Regis and Cherry Creek sit 1-2 in the 5A rankings, separated by only 5 points.
Regis Jesuit is led by Will Goodwin, who is the top swimmer in the state so far this season in the 100 breast (56.68) and 200 IM (1:50.38). He’s headed to Missouri this fall. Cherry Creek, meanwhile, is led by Brendan Eckerman, a Wisconsin commit, who leads the class in the 50 free (21.42) and 100 free (46.99).
The fastest sprinter in the state, however, is Wheat Ridge senior Ryan Peterson. He has already been 20.94 and 45.88 inn the 50 and 100 frees in Class 4A.
Greeley West, though, sits atop the 4A rankings. They’re reliant largely on depth: their only top-ranked competitors this season is their 200 free relay, which has already been 1:32.77.
5A Top 5:
- Regis Jesuit – 433
- Cherry Creek – 428
- Fossil Ridge – 271
- Ft. Collins – 258
- Cherokee Trail – 226
4A Top 5:
- Greeley West – 389
- Windsor – 319
- Discovery Canyon – 257
- Silver Creek – 255
- Montrose – 248
The rankings methodology, per Nasser:
- A team scores points just like a championship meet by placing an athlete or relay in the top 20 and points are awarded in that fashion.
- Adjustments have been made that account for athletes ranked in more than 2 individual events so that the scores are not skewed from one athlete/school. Adjustments have also been made for the “rule of 4” that mandates that only 4 competitors from the same school can score points in each event.
- The main reason for this is to hopefully generate more publicity for all of the kids who have worked so hard for it and swimming and diving in general.
- This is geared more for prediction of how the state championship meets will turn out, rather than how a dual meet against two teams will fare.
- Times/scores have been pulled in only from data submitted to MaxPreps. If you do not see times in there that should be, then you most likely did not submit them. This should help to motivate people/coaches to submit them in a timely manner. (Hint: Submit your meets to MaxPreps ASAP)
- An exhaustive listing of all submitted times is located at MaxPreps.com.
