Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Champion Vini Lanza Signs with London Roar

International Swimming League (ISL) team London Roar has picked up its newest member. NCAA champion and now former Indiana Hoosier, Vini Lanza, has announced he will be joining the Adam Peaty-led squad in London. Lanza becomes the 22nd person to join the squad, leaving London Roar as the ISL squad with the biggest roster right now.

Lanza has been shining more in yards in recent seasons, but with his NCAA career now over, we can expect his focus to shift to LCM. The Brazilian native was 9th in world in the 100 fly last season (51.42), and has quick 200 fly (1:57.44) and 200 IM (1:58.10) personal bests. Lanza also has proven to be a talent in the yards 200 free, splitting a 1:32.0 in the 800 free relay at NCAAs last week. If Lanza chooses to focus on the LCM 200 free, he could end up being a threat there as well.

Lanza adds some fly and IM speed to a roster that is already pretty well-rounded. Here is the current London Roar roster:

Cate Campbell Adam Peaty (Captain)
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza

Here is Lanza’s Instagram post announces his signing with London Roar:

View this post on Instagram

Pumped to announce that I’m officially part of @isl_londonroar in the @iswimleague 💥 ready for some fast swimming with this amazing group of athletes. #deBHpromundo

A post shared by Vinicius Lanza (@vini_lanza99) on

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Carol Glover

Best of luck Vini! Will always cheer for you!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 seconds ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!