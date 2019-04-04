NCAA Champion Vini Lanza Signs with London Roar

International Swimming League (ISL) team London Roar has picked up its newest member. NCAA champion and now former Indiana Hoosier, Vini Lanza, has announced he will be joining the Adam Peaty-led squad in London. Lanza becomes the 22nd person to join the squad, leaving London Roar as the ISL squad with the biggest roster right now.

Lanza has been shining more in yards in recent seasons, but with his NCAA career now over, we can expect his focus to shift to LCM. The Brazilian native was 9th in world in the 100 fly last season (51.42), and has quick 200 fly (1:57.44) and 200 IM (1:58.10) personal bests. Lanza also has proven to be a talent in the yards 200 free, splitting a 1:32.0 in the 800 free relay at NCAAs last week. If Lanza chooses to focus on the LCM 200 free, he could end up being a threat there as well.

Lanza adds some fly and IM speed to a roster that is already pretty well-rounded. Here is the current London Roar roster:

Cate Campbell Adam Peaty (Captain) Bronte Campbell James Guy Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington Holly Barratt Alex Graham Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza

Here is Lanza’s Instagram post announces his signing with London Roar: