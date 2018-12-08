2018 Winter Juniors – East Day 4: Weather-related Scratches Shuffle the Deck

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Weather has played an integral part in the makeup of Saturday night’s finals session, with several teams opting to leave Greensboro before the worst of the winter storm hits. (We reported yesterday that USA Swimming had changed Saturday’s finals schedule in anticipation of the front.) Day 4 finals will begin with the fastest girls’ and boys’ heats of 1650 freestyles at 4:00 P.M. EST.

The musical chairs in the girls’ meet begins with the 200 back. #5 Ellie Waldrep of Baylor Swim Club (1:56.78, PB by 2.4), #12 Sophie Housey of Grosse Pointe Gators (1:57.87), #21 Jo Jo Ramey, a 13-year-old from Fishers Area (1:59.14, beating her previous PB of 2:12.47 by a country mile), and #24 Ellie VanNote of SwimMAC Carolina (1:59.45, PB by .02) all bowed out of the final. Only VanNote is swimming another event in finals; she will contest the B final of the 200 fly, where she tied for 14th out of heats with 1:59.93.

That will put #9 Rye Ulett of Dynamo Swim Club (1:57.32, PB by .20) into the A final of the 200 back; Liza Whitmire (1:58.62) and Katie Rauch (1:59.07), teammates from Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg into the B; and #25 Isabella Gable of Dayton Raiders (1:59.62), #26 Paige McCormick from Hudson Explorer (1:59.67), # 27 Savannah Mitchell from Dynamo Swim Club (1:59.77, PB by 2.2), and #28 Madelyn Christman from Carmel Swim Club (1:59.85) into the C final.

In the 200 breast, Angelina Harris of Three Village Swim Club scratched out of the B final after beating her lifetime best by 2.7 seconds (2:15.63). That will allow #17 Alicia Henry of Dynamo Swim Club (2:16.11, PB by 2.5) to swim in the B final and #25 Victoria Eisenhauer of Somerset Valley YMCA (2:17.31) to move into the C.

Baylor’s Addison Smith bowed out of the C final of the 200 fly after finishing 17th with 1:59.97. #21 Vanessa Chong from Laguardia Aquatic Club (2:00.86, PB by 7/10) and #26 Nell Chidley of Connecticut Aquatic Club (2:01.37, PB by 8/10) also scratched, moving #25 Mady Bragg of Stingrays (2:01.24) and #27 Grace Sheble of NOVA of Virginia (2:01.39) into the outside lanes of the C final.

In the boys’ meet, 3rd-seeded Brendan Driscoll of Greater Tampa ceded his spot in the fastest heat of the 1650 free; Aquabears’ James Plage will take his place. The Baylor Swim Club defects continued with a scratch from Jack Kirby in the 100 free; he had tied for 17th (45.18) in heats. #21 Henry Schutte of Rapids Area Y (45.30) also pulled out of the C final. Moving up to take their spots will be #25 Noah Henderson of Star Aquatics (45.34) and Jacob Eismann of Ohio State Swim Club (45.40). Henderson is also in the A final of the 200 fly.

The 200 breast lost #20 Alex Borisov of Baylor (2:02.18) and #24 Tristan Dewitt of Fort Wayne Swim Team (2:02.63) and gained #25 Aidan Kreiley of Mercury Swimming (2:02.79) and #26 Ansel Froass from Mason Manta Rays (2:02.93). Finally, #10 Thomas Horne from Tennessee Aquatics (1:48.46, PB by 2.6) pulled out of the B final of the 200 fly, moving up #17 Rick Mihm of Allegheny North (1:49.20, PB by 1) into the B and #25 Owen Conley from Dayton Raiders (1:49.82) into the C final.