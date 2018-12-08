Tain Bruce Lowers Her Own SCM Scottish NR In 100 Fly

University of Edinburgh swimmer Tain Bruce continues to improve upon her short course 100 butterfly by leaps and bounds. Earlier this season, just last month in fact, while competing at the 2018 British Universities & Colleges Championships in Sheffield, Bruce powered to way to a 100 fly win in a career-fastest mark of 57.55.

That overtook the previous Scottish National Record of 58.31 that had been on the books since 2009.

Here at the Scottish SC Championships, Bruce produced the top seed of the morning by almost 2 seconds, registering a solid 58.21. Come tonight’s final, Bruce blasted a winning time of 57.15 to take gold in an even lower Scottish national standard.

Bruce’s new time of 57.15 now checks her in as the 12th fastest performer in the world this season, moving her up from her previous spot at #16.

Bruce already holds her nation’s fastest 100 LCM fly time, and also is a member of the Scottish National Record-holding SCM women’s medley relay.

