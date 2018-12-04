2018 Scottish SC Nats: Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, Freya Anderson

2018 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 7th – Sunday, December 9th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh

SCM

The 2018 Scottish Short Course National Championships are almost upon us, with the nation’s elite and amateur talent hitting the Royal Commonwealth Pool beginning on Friday, December 7th. As Great Britain is only taking 3 athletes to the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou China next week, the majority of Scottish powerhouse athletes will be in attendance in Edinburgh, minus Olympic finalist Hannah Miley, who is still rehabilitating after ankle surgery from September.

That means the most decorated Scottish athlete ever at a Commonwealth Games, Duncan Scott, is expected to race in Edinburgh, entered in a hefty line-up of events, which includes the 50m free, 200m free, 50m/100m/200m fly, as well as the 100m IM. In the fly, the University of Stirling Olympic finalist will meet the likes of Poole’s Jacob Peters, England’s 5th place finisher in the 200m distance at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

In the 50m, Scottish National Record holder will be in the mix, as 24-year-old Jack Thorpe is entered in the event. He set the new Scottish national standard at 21.82 just this past October.

Another Olympian in the form of Stephen Milne is slated to make an appearance across several events, including his bread-and-butter 400m freestyle race, in addition to the 50m/100m/200m free, as well as the same trio of distances for the backstroke.

2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist in the 200m breaststroke, Ross Murdoch, is expected to race in his signature discipline, as his is 2-time Olympic teammate Craig Benson.

For the women, Stirling’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist Aimee Willmott will make her mark, taking on the 200m IM, 400m IM and 200m backstroke in Edinburgh this weekend.

20-year-old Kathryn Greenslade, who helped Great Britain win women’s 4x200m freestyle relay gold at this year’s European Championships, is scheduled to take on the 200m free, 400m free and 200m back.

Multiple Commonwealth Games medalist Freya Anderson will also be among those descending on the Royal Commonwealth Pool, with the versatile 2017 World Junior Champion racing the 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle events, as well as the 50m fly and 200m IM.

Also noteworthy are Scottish National Record holders Tain Bruce and Keanna MacInnes who are expected to make their appearances in the pool as well.