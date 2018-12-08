Murdoch Snatches Scottish NR In SCM 100 Breaststroke

2018 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, December 7th – Sunday, December 9th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh
- SCM
- Meet Information
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Entry List
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Stream
- Live Results
2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ross Murdoch just notched his 2nd Scottish National Record in as many days. After taking the 50m breaststroke gold on night 1 in a new national standard of 26.34, the University of Stirling Olympian blasted a 100m mark of 57.29 to take gold in tonight’s final.
Entering this competition, 24-year-old Murdoch’s personal best and NR sat at the 57.51 notched at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, a time that garnered the Scot 8th place.
After registering a morning effort of 1:00.30 at thee championships, Murdoch busted out a winning time of 57.29 to top the podium in tonight’s final, as well as check-in as the 12th fastest performer in the world this season. His time keeps him as the 2nd fastest performing British swimmer ever, positioned 2nd only behind Adam Peaty (55.94).
2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 BREAST
KOSEKI
56.29
|2
|Zibei
YAN
|CHN
|56.34
|11/15
|3
|Oleg
KOSTIN
|RUS
|56.56
|11/08
|4
|Kirill
PRIGODA
|RUS
|56.58
|11/09
|5
|Felipe
LIMA
|BRA
|56.69
|10/04
|5
|Anton
CHUPKOV
|RUS
|56.69
|11/15
|7
|Ilya
SHYMANOVICH
|BLR
|56.81
|11/15
|8
|Lizhuo
WANG
|CHN
|57.03
|10/04
|9
|Fabio
SCOZZOLI
|ITA
|57.17
|11/09
|9
|Ilya
KHOMENKO
|RUS
|57.17
|11/08
|11
|Matthew
WILSON
|AUS
|57.24
|11/15
|12
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|57.31
|10/04
Murdoch still has the 200m breaststroke in which to compete here in Edinburgh, the event in which he earned 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.
