Murdoch Snatches Scottish NR In SCM 100 Breaststroke

2018 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ross Murdoch just notched his 2nd Scottish National Record in as many days. After taking the 50m breaststroke gold on night 1 in a new national standard of 26.34, the University of Stirling Olympian blasted a 100m mark of 57.29 to take gold in tonight’s final.

Entering this competition, 24-year-old Murdoch’s personal best and NR sat at the 57.51 notched at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, a time that garnered the Scot 8th place.

After registering a morning effort of 1:00.30 at thee championships, Murdoch busted out a winning time of 57.29 to top the podium in tonight’s final, as well as check-in as the 12th fastest performer in the world this season. His time keeps him as the 2nd fastest performing British swimmer ever, positioned 2nd only behind Adam Peaty (55.94).

2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 BREAST Yasuhiro JPN

KOSEKI 2 Zibei

YAN CHN 56.34 3 Oleg

KOSTIN RUS 56.56 4 Kirill

PRIGODA RUS 56.58 5 Felipe

LIMA BRA 56.69 5 Anton

CHUPKOV RUS 56.69 7 Ilya

SHYMANOVICH BLR 56.81 8 Lizhuo

WANG CHN 57.03 9 Fabio

SCOZZOLI ITA 57.17 9 Ilya

KHOMENKO RUS 57.17 11 Matthew

WILSON AUS 57.24 12 Daiya

SETO JPN 57.31 View Top 26»

Murdoch still has the 200m breaststroke in which to compete here in Edinburgh, the event in which he earned 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.