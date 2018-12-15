2018 SC Worlds: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

We’re on to night 5 of the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, with 11 events coming up tonight. Swimmers are getting ready for individual finals in the women’s 200 IM, 50 back, and 100 breast, as well as the men’s 50 fly and 400 IM. Relay action will include the men’s 4×50 medley relay and the women’s 4×200 free relay.

MEN’S 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL:

World Record: 1:30.44, Russia, 2017

Championship Record: 1:30.51, Brazil, 2014

GOLD: Russia, 1:30.54 SILVER: USA, 1:30.90 BRONZE: Brazil, 1:31.49

Ryan Murphy got the USA off to a strong start with the fastest back split in 22.73, but Russia took over the lead on the breast leg with Oleg Kostin‘s 25.36. Caeleb Dressel made up some ground with a 21.70 fly split, but the Russians still held the lead by a few tenths. Evgeny Rylov sealed the deal with his 20.22 anchor split as Ryan Held closed in 20.31 for the USA (1:30.90). Russia’s 1:30.54 was a new Championship Record and just a tenth off their World Record from last year, while the USA took down the American Record by almost a full second.

Brazil had been 2nd going into the back half after Felipe Lima‘s 25.48 breast split. They were still ahead of the U.S. through Nicholas Santos‘ 22.02 fly leg, but settled for 3rd as Cesar Cielo anchored in 21.02 to hold off Italy’s Santo Condorelli (20.40). Italy wound up 4th in 1:31.54, just hundredths behind Brazil (1:31.49).

Belarus (1:32.45) got the fastest breast split of the field with Ilya Shymanovich putting up a 25.20.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL:

World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

(HUN), 2014 Championship Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu took it out with the lead, but the USA’s Kathleen Baker pulled ahead at the halfway mark with a quick 30.77 backstroke split. Hosszu fought back on the breast leg, once again taking the lead, while the USA’s Melanie Margalis closed the gap on Baker, Hosszu and Margalis were the only women sub-36 on the breast split. Hosszu held on to her lead as she earned her 3rd-straight title in this event with a 2:03.25.

Margalis had the fastest closing split of the field in 29.80, moving past Baker (2:05.64) for a new American Record in 2:04.62. China’s Ye Shiwen, famous for her closing speed in the 400 IM at the 2012 Olympics where she set the World Record, came though on the free leg to nearly catch Baker. Ye was a couple of tenths shy of the podium in 2:05.79.

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS:

World Record: 44.94, Amaury Leveaux (FRA), 2008

Championship Record: 45.51, Vlad Morozov (RUS), 2014

Finals Qualifiers:

Russia’s Vlad Morozov, the Championship Record holder, dipped under 46 to win the first semifinal heat. Morozov was quick through the front half to take the edge over Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura (46.24), who qualified 5th.

In heat 2, South Africa’s Chad Le Clos took the early lead and held off American sprint star Caeleb Dressel, 45.89 to 46.07. Fresh off his relay swim, Dressel was slightly slower than his 45.98 from prelims, but had the fastest losing split of anyone in semifinals with a 23.82. The only other swimmer to close sub-24 was Russia’s Vladislav Grinev (46.23), also coming right off that relay, with a 23.98.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS:

World Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Championship Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Finals Qualifiers:

Italy’s Elena Di Liddo (56.06) got things started with a heat 1 win over Japan’s Ai Soma (56.31) as she used her front-half speed to take the edge. That was a new Italian Record for Di Liddo, clipping the old mark by a little under a tenth. Former Italian Record holder Ilaria Bianchi will also be in the final after qualifying 7th in 56.79.

The fastest time of the semifinals came from heat 2 as Kelsi Dahlia of the U.S. came within 4 tenths of the World Record in 55.09. Dahlia was out in 25.80 and closed over a second faster than anyone in her heat in 29.29. Brazil’s Daiene Dias (56.40) clipped the USA’s Kendyl Stewart (56.62) for 2nd in that heat.

MEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Nicholas Santos – 21.75 – 2018

– 21.75 – 2018 Championship Record: Chad le Clos – 21.95 – 2014

World Record holder Nicholas Santos of Brazil got the job done with a 21.81, eclipsing the Championship Record formerly set by South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in 2014. Le Clos, the 100 fly champion, was a nail behind for 2nd in 21.97. Trinidad and Tobago got their first medal of the meet here as Dylan Carter reached in for bronze at 22.30 to out-touch Germany’s Marius Kusch (22.40) for bronze.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – SEMIFINALS:

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017

(NED), 2017 Championship Record: 23.25, Marleen Veldhuis (NED), 2008

Finals Qualifiers:

The top 3 in semifinal heat 1 were separated by just 5 hundredths as Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros (23.82) reached in to out-touch the USA’ Mallory Comerford (23.83) and Russia’s Mariia Kameneva (23.87). Taht time for Medeiros was a new South American Record. The Dutch stepped up to claim the top 2 seeds, however, with World Record holder Ranomi Kromowidjojo winning heat 2 in 23.50 and teammate Femke Heemskerk touching in 23.75 for 2nd there.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINALS:

World Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009

(RSA), 2009 Championship Record: 25.63, Felipe Franca da Silva (BRA), 2014

Finals Qualifiers:

World Record holder Cameron van der Burgh was about a half second shy of his record as he topped semifinals in 25.76. Van der Burgh put up a 25.76, finishing just ahead of Germany’s Fabian Schwinenschlogl (25.87) in heat 1. Brazil’s Joao Gomes picked up the heat 2 win, qualifying 3rd for the final in 25.94. Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich, who had the fastest 50 breast split in the medley relay earlier, tied for 4th overall with Russia’s Kirill Prigoda in 25.95.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL:

World Record: Etiene Medeiros – 25.67 – 2014

– 25.67 – 2014 Championship Record: Etiene Medeiros – 25.67 – 2014

GOLD: Olvia Smoliga, USA, 25.88 SILVER: Caroline Pilhatsch, AUT, 25.99 BRONZE: Holly Barratt, AUS, 26.04

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL:

World Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL: