2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Day 3 Update: Top 2 Pulling Away

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

VIEW YOUR ENTRIES HERE

Contest rules and prize information

Katie Ledecky may not have won the 400 free by her usual margin, but for the purpose of pick’em, a win is a win, so the 100% of pick’em entries that picked her were correct. Ariarne Titmus was 2nd, chosen by 43% followed by Leah Smith in 3rd (42% got that right). Madeline Gough was a surprise in 4th, picked by only one person (well done Squiggles 255).

The men’s 400 free had Jack McLoughlin as a surprise winner. He was picked by only 1 person to win (good job ReAd). Favorites Mack Horton (31%) and Zane Grothe (14%) were 2nd and 3rd. Grant Shoults (6%) rounded out the top 4.

The picks were pretty split in the women’s 100 fly and Rikako Ikee (23%) emerged from the field to take an emphatic win over Kelsi Dahlia (29%) and Emma McKeon (28%). Rebecca Smith (12%) took 4th.

The men’s 100 fly saw a medal sweep by American trained athletes with big favorite Caeleb Dressel (99%) beating Jack Conger (64%) and Vini Lanza (18%). Grant Irvine (19%) took 4th.

Yui Ohashi (51%) completed the women’s IM double by winning the 200. She was followed by Sydney Pickrem (4%), Miho Teramura (no one picked her 3rd), and Ella Eastin (4%).

Chase Kalisz (88%) won the men’s 200 IM to the surprise of few. The big surprise was Mitch Larkin in 2nd (1 person, well done afoulds1984). This bumped down Kosuke Hagino (12%) and Daiya Seto (26%), messing up the large percentage of people who picked them 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The picks in the women’s 400 free relay were split 57% USA, 43% Australia for 1st and 57% Australia, 43% USA for 2nd. The 43%s won with Australia (43%) beating the USA (43%), Canada (90%), and Japan (95%).

The US’s DQ in the men’s 400 free relay messed up a lot of people’s picks. Brazil (8%) were bumped into the win followed by Australia (26%), Japan (12%), and Canada (15%).

Standings

Bear drinks beer was the daily winner with 98 points. They were followed by godawgs17 with 94, SwimSwam’s NOT LAUREN NEIDIGH, and RockyMountainFish with 94.

Day 3 Points
1 Bear drinks beer 98
2 godawgs17 94
2 NOT LAUREN NEIDIGH 94
2 RockyMountainFish 94
5 Rafael 93
5 GOCanada 93
5 rossini 93
8 kevmvirn 92
8 Nathan Dressel 92
8 ThiccRicc 92

Day 3 ended with a tie atop the overall standings between thoday’s daily winner godawgs17 and yesterday’s leader Rafael with 269.5 points. They have opened up a decent lead over GOCanada with 254 in 3rd and kevmvirn with 253.5 in 4th.

Entry Total Day 1 Day 2 Day 3
1 godawgs17 269.5 102 73.5 94
1 Rafael 269.5 101 75.5 93
3 GOCanada 254 82 79 93
4 kevmvirn 253.5 81 80.5 92
5 Bear drinks beer 253 83 72 98
6 Black line 251 77 88 86
7 Spa0102 249.5 81 77.5 91
8 MattDB 249 85 91 73
9 rossini 247 94 60 93
10 bladam 243 88 70 85
10 amyadele111 243 87 75 81

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!