2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Day 3 Update: Top 2 Pulling Away

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- Meet site
- Psych Sheet
- Start Lists
- Meet Results
VIEW YOUR ENTRIES HERE
Contest rules and prize information
Katie Ledecky may not have won the 400 free by her usual margin, but for the purpose of pick’em, a win is a win, so the 100% of pick’em entries that picked her were correct. Ariarne Titmus was 2nd, chosen by 43% followed by Leah Smith in 3rd (42% got that right). Madeline Gough was a surprise in 4th, picked by only one person (well done Squiggles 255).
The men’s 400 free had Jack McLoughlin as a surprise winner. He was picked by only 1 person to win (good job ReAd). Favorites Mack Horton (31%) and Zane Grothe (14%) were 2nd and 3rd. Grant Shoults (6%) rounded out the top 4.
The picks were pretty split in the women’s 100 fly and Rikako Ikee (23%) emerged from the field to take an emphatic win over Kelsi Dahlia (29%) and Emma McKeon (28%). Rebecca Smith (12%) took 4th.
The men’s 100 fly saw a medal sweep by American trained athletes with big favorite Caeleb Dressel (99%) beating Jack Conger (64%) and Vini Lanza (18%). Grant Irvine (19%) took 4th.
Yui Ohashi (51%) completed the women’s IM double by winning the 200. She was followed by Sydney Pickrem (4%), Miho Teramura (no one picked her 3rd), and Ella Eastin (4%).
Chase Kalisz (88%) won the men’s 200 IM to the surprise of few. The big surprise was Mitch Larkin in 2nd (1 person, well done afoulds1984). This bumped down Kosuke Hagino (12%) and Daiya Seto (26%), messing up the large percentage of people who picked them 2nd and 3rd respectively.
The picks in the women’s 400 free relay were split 57% USA, 43% Australia for 1st and 57% Australia, 43% USA for 2nd. The 43%s won with Australia (43%) beating the USA (43%), Canada (90%), and Japan (95%).
The US’s DQ in the men’s 400 free relay messed up a lot of people’s picks. Brazil (8%) were bumped into the win followed by Australia (26%), Japan (12%), and Canada (15%).
Standings
Bear drinks beer was the daily winner with 98 points. They were followed by godawgs17 with 94, SwimSwam’s NOT LAUREN NEIDIGH, and RockyMountainFish with 94.
|Day 3 Points
|1
|Bear drinks beer
|98
|2
|godawgs17
|94
|2
|NOT LAUREN NEIDIGH
|94
|2
|RockyMountainFish
|94
|5
|Rafael
|93
|5
|GOCanada
|93
|5
|rossini
|93
|8
|kevmvirn
|92
|8
|Nathan Dressel
|92
|8
|ThiccRicc
|92
Day 3 ended with a tie atop the overall standings between thoday’s daily winner godawgs17 and yesterday’s leader Rafael with 269.5 points. They have opened up a decent lead over GOCanada with 254 in 3rd and kevmvirn with 253.5 in 4th.
|Entry
|Total
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|1
|godawgs17
|269.5
|102
|73.5
|94
|1
|Rafael
|269.5
|101
|75.5
|93
|3
|GOCanada
|254
|82
|79
|93
|4
|kevmvirn
|253.5
|81
|80.5
|92
|5
|Bear drinks beer
|253
|83
|72
|98
|6
|Black line
|251
|77
|88
|86
|7
|Spa0102
|249.5
|81
|77.5
|91
|8
|MattDB
|249
|85
|91
|73
|9
|rossini
|247
|94
|60
|93
|10
|bladam
|243
|88
|70
|85
|10
|amyadele111
|243
|87
|75
|81
Leave a Reply