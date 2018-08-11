2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Day 3 Update: Top 2 Pulling Away

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky may not have won the 400 free by her usual margin, but for the purpose of pick’em, a win is a win, so the 100% of pick’em entries that picked her were correct. Ariarne Titmus was 2nd, chosen by 43% followed by Leah Smith in 3rd (42% got that right). Madeline Gough was a surprise in 4th, picked by only one person (well done Squiggles 255).

The men’s 400 free had Jack McLoughlin as a surprise winner. He was picked by only 1 person to win (good job ReAd). Favorites Mack Horton (31%) and Zane Grothe (14%) were 2nd and 3rd. Grant Shoults (6%) rounded out the top 4.

The picks were pretty split in the women’s 100 fly and Rikako Ikee (23%) emerged from the field to take an emphatic win over Kelsi Dahlia (29%) and Emma McKeon (28%). Rebecca Smith (12%) took 4th.

The men’s 100 fly saw a medal sweep by American trained athletes with big favorite Caeleb Dressel (99%) beating Jack Conger (64%) and Vini Lanza (18%). Grant Irvine (19%) took 4th.

Yui Ohashi (51%) completed the women’s IM double by winning the 200. She was followed by Sydney Pickrem (4%), Miho Teramura (no one picked her 3rd), and Ella Eastin (4%).

Chase Kalisz (88%) won the men’s 200 IM to the surprise of few. The big surprise was Mitch Larkin in 2nd (1 person, well done afoulds1984). This bumped down Kosuke Hagino (12%) and Daiya Seto (26%), messing up the large percentage of people who picked them 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The picks in the women’s 400 free relay were split 57% USA, 43% Australia for 1st and 57% Australia, 43% USA for 2nd. The 43%s won with Australia (43%) beating the USA (43%), Canada (90%), and Japan (95%).

The US’s DQ in the men’s 400 free relay messed up a lot of people’s picks. Brazil (8%) were bumped into the win followed by Australia (26%), Japan (12%), and Canada (15%).

Standings

Bear drinks beer was the daily winner with 98 points. They were followed by godawgs17 with 94, SwimSwam’s NOT LAUREN NEIDIGH, and RockyMountainFish with 94.

Day 3 Points 1 Bear drinks beer 98 2 godawgs17 94 2 NOT LAUREN NEIDIGH 94 2 RockyMountainFish 94 5 Rafael 93 5 GOCanada 93 5 rossini 93 8 kevmvirn 92 8 Nathan Dressel 92 8 ThiccRicc 92

Day 3 ended with a tie atop the overall standings between thoday’s daily winner godawgs17 and yesterday’s leader Rafael with 269.5 points. They have opened up a decent lead over GOCanada with 254 in 3rd and kevmvirn with 253.5 in 4th.