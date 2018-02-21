2018 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Men’s Big Ten Championships kick off tonight with finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indiana Hoosiers look to defend their title this year but could have a tough battle against rival Michigan.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. GOLD: Indiana, 1:23.95
  2. SILVER: Minnesota, 1:24.25
  3. BRONZE: Ohio State, 1:24.52

Indiana freshman Gabriel Fantoni is already making a big impact for his team. Fantoni gave the Hoosiers the lead by over 6 tenths with his 20.98 backstroke split. Ian Finnerty followed that up with a 23.50 through the breast leg, while Vini Lanza threw down a sub-20 with a 19.98 on the fly leg. Ali Khalafalla sealed the deal for the Hoosiers, anchoring in 19.52 to hold off Minnesota, who got a blistering 18.24 free split from Bowen Becker. In addition to Bowen’s free splti being the fastest of the field, the Gophers had the fastest breast split with a 23.40 from Conner McHugh.

Ohio State secured the last spot on the medal stand, while Michigan touched 4th in 1:24.79.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY:

  1. GOLD: Indiana, 6:11.50
  2. SILVER: Michigan, 6:16.51
  3. BRONZE: Ohio State, 6:16.92

The Hoosiers were out to the early lead again with a 1:33.19 leadoff from Mohamed Samy. On the 2nd leg, Blake Pieroni charged to a 1:31.51, matching Michigan’s Felix Auboeck (1:31.51) but still holding Indiana’s lead. The Hoosiers built their lead to 5 seconds as they won the race, with Vini Lanza (1:33.49) and Ian Finnerty (1:33.31) taking on the back half. Michigan held off Ohio State for silver as the Buckeyes took 3rd with a 1:32.93 from freshman Paul DeLakis on the 2nd leg.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1:

  1. Indiana University                128   2. Ohio State University             108
  2. Michigan, University of           108   4. University of Minnesota           106
  5. Iowa, University of                96   5. Wisconsin, University of, Madi     96
  5. Pennsylvania State University      96   8. Purdue University                  90
  9. Northwestern University            80  10. Michigan State University          68

In This Story

Leave a Reply

18 Comments on "2018 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"

newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

Where are the psych sheets for this meet

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
andy majeske

Bowen Becker 18.2 split for Minnesota…

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Iufan

What happened to Khalafalla on the anchor for iu? He’s an 18.9 flat start…

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Observer

Looked like something happened on the start. Curious to see tomorrow.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Friuti

Definitely looks like a start issue, he almost even split his 50 looking at the 25 splits he put up. 9.65 and 9.87

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »