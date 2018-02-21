2018 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Men’s Big Ten Championships kick off tonight with finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indiana Hoosiers look to defend their title this year but could have a tough battle against rival Michigan.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

GOLD: Indiana, 1:23.95 SILVER: Minnesota, 1:24.25 BRONZE: Ohio State, 1:24.52

Indiana freshman Gabriel Fantoni is already making a big impact for his team. Fantoni gave the Hoosiers the lead by over 6 tenths with his 20.98 backstroke split. Ian Finnerty followed that up with a 23.50 through the breast leg, while Vini Lanza threw down a sub-20 with a 19.98 on the fly leg. Ali Khalafalla sealed the deal for the Hoosiers, anchoring in 19.52 to hold off Minnesota, who got a blistering 18.24 free split from Bowen Becker. In addition to Bowen’s free splti being the fastest of the field, the Gophers had the fastest breast split with a 23.40 from Conner McHugh.

Ohio State secured the last spot on the medal stand, while Michigan touched 4th in 1:24.79.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY:

GOLD: Indiana, 6:11.50 SILVER: Michigan, 6:16.51 BRONZE: Ohio State, 6:16.92

The Hoosiers were out to the early lead again with a 1:33.19 leadoff from Mohamed Samy. On the 2nd leg, Blake Pieroni charged to a 1:31.51, matching Michigan’s Felix Auboeck (1:31.51) but still holding Indiana’s lead. The Hoosiers built their lead to 5 seconds as they won the race, with Vini Lanza (1:33.49) and Ian Finnerty (1:33.31) taking on the back half. Michigan held off Ohio State for silver as the Buckeyes took 3rd with a 1:32.93 from freshman Paul DeLakis on the 2nd leg.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1:

1. Indiana University 128 2. Ohio State University 108 2. Michigan, University of 108 4. University of Minnesota 106 5. Iowa, University of 96 5. Wisconsin, University of, Madi 96 5. Pennsylvania State University 96 8. Purdue University 90 9. Northwestern University 80 10. Michigan State University 68