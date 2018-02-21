2018 Women’s Pac-12s Day 1 Recap: Cal Just .03 Shy of 200 MR NCAA Record

2018 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Pac-12 Women’s Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. We’ll also see the men’s divers competing this week. Tonight, swimmers will line up to race in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Divers will compete in the men’s 1-meter finals. Read on for live recaps from tonight’s session.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

GOLD: Cal, 1:34.13 SILVER: Stanford, 1:34.72 BRONZE: USC, 1:35.36

Cal came within 3 hundredths of the NCAA Record, with Kathleen Baker leading off in a 23.59 back split. Abbey Weitzeil took on the breast leg in 26.58, handing off to butterflier Noemie Thomas (22.74). Anchoring for the Bears was Amy Bilquist in 21.22. While some swimming fans have speculated about Baker’s times this season, this bodes well for the Bears. Baker’s 23.59 is just .02 shy of her fastest 50 back ever (a 23.57 from last season’s Pac-12s) and .03 faster than she was on the record-breaking relay at 2017 NCAAs.

Interestingly, the Bears now have another prospect for the breaststroke leg at NCAAs. Freshman Ali Harrison really stepped up with a 26.75 on the B relay, meaning they could use her on the breast leg and opt for 50 free American Record holder Weitzeil as the anchor at NCAAs.

Stanford wound up 2nd, highlighted by a 22.87 fly split from Janet Hu and Simone Manuel‘s 21.14 anchor. USC picked up bronze with a quick 22.38 fly split from Louise Hansson and freshman Marta Ciesla‘s 21.48 free split. Arizona (1:37.80) raced to 4th with a 21.61 anchor from sprint standout Katrina Konopka.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY:

GOLD: Cal, 6:52.62 SILVER: Stanford, 6:53.86 BRONZE: USC, 6:56.85

USC’s Louise Hansson blasted a 1:41.81 leadoff split to give the Trojans the lead up front, but they fell behind Cal after the 3rd leg. The Bears came out on top again as Robin Neumann (1:43.38 leadoff), Kathleen Baker (1:43.29), Katie McLaughlin (1:43.29), and Amy Bilquist (1:42.66) combined for a victory. Stanford trailed USC by over 2.5 seconds heading into the anchor leg, but Katie Ledecky put up a 1:41.21 to pull Stanford ahead for the silver. The Cardinal opted not to use Simone Manuel here, instead having Katie Drabot (1:45.88) lead off, Ella Eastin (1:42.77) 2nd, and Brooke Forde (1:44.00) 3rd.

Arizona (7:02.11) and UCLA (7:04.64) battled for 4th, with Zona’s Kirsten Jacobsen (1:44.28 leadoff) and Cameron Mchugh (1:44.44) giving them a pair of 1:44s to take the edge over the Bruins. UCLA also had a pair of 1:44s from Kenisha Liu (1:44.71 leadoff) and Katie Grover (1:44.57).

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1:

1. University of California- Berk 128 2. Stanford University 112 3. University of Southern Calif 108 4. University of Arizona 104 5. University of California - LA 98 5. Arizona State University 98 7. Washington State University 92 8. Utah, University of 88 9. Oregon State Uuniversity 42