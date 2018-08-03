2018 European Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session from the 2018 European Championships is set to get underway from Glasgow, and it’s gonna be fast and furious one with four finals and four sets of semi-finals on the schedule.

We’ll open with the women’s 400 IM, where Fantine Lesaffre enters as the top seed after breaking the French Record in prelims, and will give a strong challenge to expected medalists Ilaria Cusinato, Aimee Willmott and Hannah Miley.

The men’s 400 free final will be an exciting one with all eight finalists capable of pulling off something big. Mykhailo Romanchuk comes in as the top seed after going 3:46.95 in prelims, with Germans Poul Zellmann and Henning Muehlleitner lurking in 2nd and 3rd, and top seed coming in Felix Auboeck and 2016 silver medalist Henrik Christiansen out in lanes 6 and 7.

In the semi-finals, Sarah Sjostrom will be busy with only 14 minutes separating the start of the 50 free and 100 fly. The top seed this morning in both, she won’t have a problem advancing through to the finals and has a much easier timeline on day 2 with the events separated by over an hour.

Adam Peaty showed he was on top form in the men’s 100 breast prelims, breaking the meet record in 57.89, and will push for another sub-58 tonight.

In the relays, the Swedish women and British men missed the final after leaving some firepower out of their prelim lineups. The Dutch are the big favorites in the women’s race, and the Russians, Italians and Hungarians will battle for the men’s crown.

Notably, with relay lineups released, the Russians will use backstrokers Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgeny Rylov on their finals roster. Also, after tying for 8th in the heats, Denmark and Poland will both get to swim in the women’s final as they have Denmark out in lane 0.

Women’s 400 IM Final

World Record (WR): 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu , 2016

, 2016 World Junior Record (WJ): 4:39.01 – Rosie Rudin, 2015

European Record (ER): 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 4:36.17, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 4:30.90 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016

After Spaniard Catalina Corro Lorente held the slight edge at the halfway mark, Fantine Lesaffre and Ilaria Cusinato asserted themselves on the breaststroke leg leading the field into the freestyle. Brits Hannah Miley and Aimee Willmott were lurking in 3rd and 4th, but it was Lesaffre who got the job done with a 30.51 final 50 to win in 4:34.17, crushing her French Record from the morning by two seconds.

Cusinato was 4:35.05 for silver, just off her PB from the Sette Colli Trophy last month, and Miley was two tenths off her season-best from the Commonwealth Games for bronze in 4:35.34. Willmott made a big push at the end, closing in 30.37, but has to settle for 4th in 4:35.77. Zsuzsanna Jakabos passed Corro Lorente on the final 50 to steal 5th in 4:38.48.

Men’s 400 Free Final

World Record (WR): 3:40.07- Paul Biedermann, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, 2014

European Record (ER): 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 3:46.17 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 3:44.01 – Gabriele Detti, 2016

Women’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 23.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 24.33 – Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 23.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 24.88 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 24.07 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 2016

Men’s 50 Back Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 24.04 – Liam Tancock, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 24.46 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2018

, 2018 European Record (ER): 4:26.36 – Liam Tancock, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 24.46 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2018

, 2018 Championship Record (CR): 24.07 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

Women’s 100 Fly Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 55.48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 55.48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

European Junior Record (EJ): 56.06 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 55.89 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

Men’s 100 Breast Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

, 2016 World Junior Record (WJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 57.89 – Adam Peaty, 2018

Women’s 400 Free Relay Final

World Record (WR): 3:30.05 – Australia, 2018

European Record (ER): 3:31.72 – Netherlands, 2009

Championship Record (CR): 3:33.62 – Netherlands, 2008

Men’s 400 Free Relay Final