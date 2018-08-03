2018 European Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
The first finals session from the 2018 European Championships is set to get underway from Glasgow, and it’s gonna be fast and furious one with four finals and four sets of semi-finals on the schedule.
We’ll open with the women’s 400 IM, where Fantine Lesaffre enters as the top seed after breaking the French Record in prelims, and will give a strong challenge to expected medalists Ilaria Cusinato, Aimee Willmott and Hannah Miley.
The men’s 400 free final will be an exciting one with all eight finalists capable of pulling off something big. Mykhailo Romanchuk comes in as the top seed after going 3:46.95 in prelims, with Germans Poul Zellmann and Henning Muehlleitner lurking in 2nd and 3rd, and top seed coming in Felix Auboeck and 2016 silver medalist Henrik Christiansen out in lanes 6 and 7.
In the semi-finals, Sarah Sjostrom will be busy with only 14 minutes separating the start of the 50 free and 100 fly. The top seed this morning in both, she won’t have a problem advancing through to the finals and has a much easier timeline on day 2 with the events separated by over an hour.
Adam Peaty showed he was on top form in the men’s 100 breast prelims, breaking the meet record in 57.89, and will push for another sub-58 tonight.
In the relays, the Swedish women and British men missed the final after leaving some firepower out of their prelim lineups. The Dutch are the big favorites in the women’s race, and the Russians, Italians and Hungarians will battle for the men’s crown.
Notably, with relay lineups released, the Russians will use backstrokers Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgeny Rylov on their finals roster. Also, after tying for 8th in the heats, Denmark and Poland will both get to swim in the women’s final as they have Denmark out in lane 0.
Women’s 400 IM Final
- World Record (WR): 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 4:39.01 – Rosie Rudin, 2015
- European Record (ER): 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- European Junior Record (EJ): 4:36.17, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 4:30.90 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- Fantine Lesaffre, FRA, 4:34.17
- Ilaria Cusinato, ITA, 4:35.05
- Hannah Miley, GBR, 4:35.34
After Spaniard Catalina Corro Lorente held the slight edge at the halfway mark, Fantine Lesaffre and Ilaria Cusinato asserted themselves on the breaststroke leg leading the field into the freestyle. Brits Hannah Miley and Aimee Willmott were lurking in 3rd and 4th, but it was Lesaffre who got the job done with a 30.51 final 50 to win in 4:34.17, crushing her French Record from the morning by two seconds.
Cusinato was 4:35.05 for silver, just off her PB from the Sette Colli Trophy last month, and Miley was two tenths off her season-best from the Commonwealth Games for bronze in 4:35.34. Willmott made a big push at the end, closing in 30.37, but has to settle for 4th in 4:35.77. Zsuzsanna Jakabos passed Corro Lorente on the final 50 to steal 5th in 4:38.48.
Men’s 400 Free Final
Women’s 50 Free Semi-Finals
Men’s 50 Back Semi-Finals
Women’s 100 Fly Semi-Finals
Men’s 100 Breast Semi-Finals
Women’s 400 Free Relay Final
Men’s 400 Free Relay Final
YEEEEEEAAAAAAAH! 😎 😎
400IM was a brilliant race! Deserved upset win for Lesaffre, she raced that perfectly. Cusinato is a big talent; 4 good strokes. Willmott raced it pretty poorly tactically, and Miley did as expected.
Excited too see Auboeck in the 400.