2018 Asian Games Arrival: Sun Yang Is The 200 Free Man

Video courtesy of The Olympic Channel.

Whenever Chinese superstar Sun Yang dives in the pool, the world takes notice as the 26-year-old is a 6-time Olympic medalist and reigning 1500m freestyle world record holder. He will be one of the most-watched athletes at the 2018 Asian Games, whose swimming events kick-off on Sunday, August 19th in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sun is slated to race the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events, as well as the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, giving the Olympian a chance to collect a possible 5 gold medals on the competition.

At the 2014 edition of the Asian Games, Sun managed to clinch 2 individual golds across the 400m and 1500m freestyles, but saw Japanese dynamo Kosuke Hagino get the best of him in the men’s 200m free race. The pair was separated by just .05 of a second, with Hagino topping the podium in 1:45.23 to Sun’s silver medal-garnering 1:45.28.

.03 is also what separates Sun Yang from the current world leader in Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys in the rankings. Rapsys fired off a time of 1:45.12 to take the top spot among the world’s best this season time-wise, while Sun’s season-fastest is the 1:45.15 he registered at the China Games last September.

However, we all know of what Sun is capable, as evidenced by his dramatic 200m freestyle win in Rio. En route to claiming the gold at the 2016 Olympic Games, Sun overtook an out-faster-than-life Chad Le Clos to win in a mark of 1:44.65. He represented the only man of the field to dip under 1:45 in the race as he improved upon his silver medal finish from 2012 in London.

Sun has continued his stellar performances, setting an Asian Record while taking gold in Budapest last year at the World Championships. He notched a time of 1:44.39 to become the 6th fastest performer ever in the event.

Re-watch Sun’s gold medal-winning performance in Rio as we prepare to see what the man can do against the likes of Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto and Naito Ehara in Jakarta just days away.