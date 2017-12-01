2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals continues tonight in Columbus, Ohio with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 4×50 free relay. Among the key women to watch are reigning NCAA champion Mallory Comerford (200 free) and American Record holder Kelsi Worrell (100 fly). On the men’s side, Zane Grothe (200 free) is back in action after taking down the 500 free American Record last night. Fellow American Record holders Chase Kalisz (400 IM) and Ryan Murphy (100 back) will each swim one of their signature events.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

GOLD: Melanie Margalis, St. Petersburg Swim Club, 4:00.59 SILVER: Emma Muzzy, Virginia Gators, 4:06.72 BRONZE: Meg Bailey, Ohio State, 4:07.07

Nobody even touched Melanie Margalis in the women’s 400 IM. She jumped out to a full-second lead after the butterfly, and eventually built that margin to better than 6 seconds. That’s the 3rd-best time of her career and her best time since her last season of college swimming – 2014. That follows a personal best in the 200 IM swum a night earlier.

The battle for 2nd place was much more compelling – Meg Bailey of Ohio State and Emma Muzzy of Virginia Gators, an NC State commit, battled back and forth. Bailey held the 2nd position for most of the race, but a big freestyle leg for Muzzy (56.43) ran-down Bailey (57.82) for the silver.

For Muzzy (4:06.72), that’s the fastest time by a high school swimmer in the nation this season – by a significant margin (Sam Shelton is 2nd with a 4:12). Bailey (4:07.07) has actually been faster this season – she swam 4:05.80 at the Ohio State Invitational 2 weeks ago, which will be enough to earn her spot at NCAAs already.

Louisville’s Rachael Bradford-Feldman should be joining her at NCAAs with her 4:09.24 for 4th in tonight’s final. Ohio State’s Kathrin Demler (4:11.17) was just 3 tenths shy of the 2017 NCAA invite mark when she touched 5th.

MEN’S 400 IM

It was all Chase Kalisz in the 400 IM. Inteerstginly, Kalisz usually represents North Baltimore Aquatic Club at club meets, but he’s now representing Athens Bulldog Swim Club out of the University of Georgia. Kalisz’s lead was never in question. He was already body lengths ahead fo the field by the halfway mark and only extended his lead from there, dominating in 3:49.45.

Louisville’s Etay Gurevich was almost on the outside looking in after taking 9th in prelims, but was scratched in when Reece Whitley opted out of the race. Gurevich certainly took advantage of the opportunity, taking silver out of lane 8. His 3:45.56 was about half a second shy of the 2017 NCAA invite time. Behind him, Machine Aquatics’ Casey Storch continued to make big drops. In prelims, he took almost 2 seconds off his best. He dropped another second tonight for bronze in 3:46.31.

