2017 Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Day 1 of the Pro Swim Series in Austin gets underway this morning, the first meet of the 2017 Pro Swim circuit. This morning will feature the 100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 free to kickstart the three day meet. Big names this morning include Ryan Held, Josh Prenot, Daiya Seto, Melanie Margalis and Amanda Weir.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Canadian women dominated the women’s 100 freestyle, taking spots 2nd through 6th. Amanda Weir of Swim Atlanta took the top spot in 55.36, followed by Michelle Williams, Alexia Zevnik and Kayla Sanchez. Olympic relay medalist Taylor Ruck qualified 6th, and Texas A&M’s Beryl Gastaldello rounded out the top 8 in 56.40. Claire Rasmus leads the way in the B-final at 56.49.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 400 free relay Ryan Held of NC State led the way in the men’s prelims, clocking 49.45 for the top spot. Short Course World Championship silver medalist Shinri Shioura was the only other man under 50 seconds in 49.83. Canadian Yuri Kisil took 3rd in 50.24, and Michael Andrew (50.63) and Jacob Pebley (50.69) also made it through to the A final. NC State’s Soeren Dahl rounded out the top 8 in 50.81.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

The women’s 200 breast field was dominated by Texas A&M, with three current members and one alumni occupying four of the top eight spots. Current Aggie Sydney Pickrem led the field in a time of 2:28.07, followed by the former Texas A&M star Breeja Larson, currently representing the New York Athletic Club, in 2:28.73. Olympian Melanie Margalis was 3rd fastest in 2:28.91, and Great Britain’s Katie Matts and Emma Day occupy 4th and 5th. UBC’s Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson rounded out the top 8 in 2:30.10.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Nicolas Fink, Athens Bulldogs, 2:15.26 Josh Prenot, California Aquatics, 2:16.70 Andrew Wilson, Emory, 2:16.97 Nick Zito, West, 2:17.01 James Dergousoff, Chena, 2:17.44 Patrik Schwarzenbach, NC State, 2:17.88 Richard Funk, HPCO, 2:18.01 Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 2:19.09

In one of the more stacked events, three heavy hitters led the way in the men’s 200 breast prelims. Nicolas Fink, Josh Prenot, and Andrew Wilson, all three of whom were in the final of this event at the US Olympic Trials, led the way. Fink put up the top time in 2:15.26, followed by Prenot (2:16.70) and Wilson (2:16.97). Prenot was the only one of the three to qualify for the Olympics, winning the silver in this event.

Nick Zito clocked 2:17.01 to head into tonight’s final in 4th, and James Dergousoff was 5th in 2:17.44. 16 year-old Jake Foster secured the 8th spot in the final in a time of 2:19.09.

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free