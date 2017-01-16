Michael Andrew: “I’m really excited that Michaela’s back in the pool”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE FINALS

Andrew Wilson 1:00.63 Josh Prenot 1:01.03 *TIE* Nic Fink 1:01.03 *TIE* Michael Andrew 1:01.20 David Murphy 1:01.65 Richard Funk 1:01.68 Nick Zito 1:03.43 Zack Warner 1:03.58

Emory senior Andrew Wilson swam a 1:00.63 for the win in the men’s 100 breast touching just ahead of two NCAA Division 1 post-grads. Josh Prenot and Nic Fink hit the pads at the same time, clocking 1:01.03’s for the tie for second. Michael Andrew, meanwhile, finished fourth in 1:01.20, not far behind them.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

Daiya Seto 1:58.77 Josh Prenot 1:58.95 Michael Andrew 2:01.96 Martyn Walton 2:02.84 Yuki Kobori 2:05.54 Jake Foster 2:06.53 James Dergousoff 2:07.14 Soeren Dahl (DQ)

The 200 IM was a great race between Japanese IM stand-out Daiya Seto and Cal grad Josh Prenot. Seto was out to a lead at the halfway mark, but Prenot snuck by on breaststroke and had a beautiful underwater coming home on freestyle. It wasn’t quite enough, though as Seto pushed hard to finish ahead at 1:58.77 ahead of Prenot 1:58.95. For the Cal grad, however, it’s his 2nd-best time ever, having only been faster (1:58.38) at the World University Games in 2015. Michael Andrew touched third with a 2:01.96.