Michael Andrew: “I’m really excited that Michaela’s back in the pool”

  0 Coleman Hodges | January 16th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE FINALS

  1. Andrew Wilson 1:00.63
  2. Josh Prenot 1:01.03 *TIE*
  3. Nic Fink 1:01.03 *TIE*
  4. Michael Andrew 1:01.20
  5. David Murphy 1:01.65
  6. Richard Funk 1:01.68
  7. Nick Zito 1:03.43
  8. Zack Warner 1:03.58

Emory senior Andrew Wilson swam a 1:00.63 for the win in the men’s 100 breast touching just ahead of two NCAA Division 1 post-grads. Josh Prenot and Nic Fink hit the pads at the same time, clocking 1:01.03’s for the tie for second. Michael Andrew, meanwhile, finished fourth in 1:01.20, not far behind them.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

  1. Daiya Seto 1:58.77
  2. Josh Prenot 1:58.95
  3. Michael Andrew 2:01.96
  4. Martyn Walton 2:02.84
  5. Yuki Kobori 2:05.54
  6. Jake Foster 2:06.53
  7. James Dergousoff 2:07.14
  8. Soeren Dahl (DQ)

The 200 IM was a great race between Japanese IM stand-out Daiya Seto and Cal grad Josh Prenot. Seto was out to a lead at the halfway mark, but Prenot snuck by on breaststroke and had a beautiful underwater coming home on freestyle. It wasn’t quite enough, though as Seto pushed hard to finish ahead at 1:58.77 ahead of Prenot 1:58.95. For the Cal grad, however, it’s his 2nd-best time ever, having only been faster (1:58.38) at the World University Games in 2015. Michael Andrew touched third with a 2:01.96.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »