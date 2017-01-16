Breeja Larson gushes about new puppy, SteBolt (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
Produced by Coleman Hodges.
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE FINALS
- Breeja Larson 1:07.17
- Melanie Margalis 1:07.88
- Imogen Clark 1:08.46
- Kayla Brumbaum 1:08.72
- Alex Walsh 1:10.16
- Katie Matts 1:10.41
- Hillary Metcalfe 1:11.48
- Ella Nelson 1:12.43
Breeja Larson, who looked ecstatic after her race, swam a very strong 1:07.17 to ultimately get the win. 2nd went to the versatile Melanie Margalis in 1:07.88, just ahead of British teenager Imogen Clark (1:08.46). Joining the three of them under 1:10 was NC State’s Kayla Brumbaum (1:08.72).
