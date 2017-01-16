Breeja Larson gushes about new puppy, SteBolt (Video)

  Coleman Hodges | January 16th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE FINALS

  1. Breeja Larson 1:07.17
  2. Melanie Margalis 1:07.88
  3. Imogen Clark 1:08.46
  4. Kayla Brumbaum 1:08.72
  5. Alex Walsh 1:10.16
  6. Katie Matts 1:10.41
  7. Hillary Metcalfe 1:11.48
  8. Ella Nelson 1:12.43

Breeja Larson, who looked ecstatic after her race, swam a very strong 1:07.17 to ultimately get the win. 2nd went to the versatile Melanie Margalis in 1:07.88, just ahead of British teenager Imogen Clark (1:08.46). Joining the three of them under 1:10 was NC State’s Kayla Brumbaum (1:08.72).

