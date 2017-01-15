Matt Grevers: “It’s good to know I can still predict my times” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
Produced by Coleman Hodges.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE FINALS
- Matt Grevers 53.31
- Jacob Pebley 54.05
- Hennessey Stuart 55.82
- Markus Thormeyer 56.00
- Sean Lehane 56.01
- Rob Hill 56.08
- Coleman Stewart 56.69
- Carson Olafson 57.59
What a swim for Matt Grevers, who posted a huge 53.31 in his first big meet since the 2016 Olympic Trials where he missed out on the Olympic team with a third place finish in this event. Considering Grevers’ best in-season or non-championship time in this race is a 53.05 from the 2010 Austin Grand Prix, this is a very impressive swim for him. Finishing second was Jacob Pebley, who was 4th in this race in Omaha. Hennessey Stuart of NC State posted a 55.82 for third. Grevers and Pebley currently hold the world’s fastest times of 2017 in the 100 back.
