Matt Grevers: “It’s good to know I can still predict my times” (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | January 15th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced  by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE FINALS

  1. Matt Grevers 53.31
  2. Jacob Pebley 54.05
  3. Hennessey Stuart 55.82
  4. Markus Thormeyer 56.00
  5. Sean Lehane 56.01
  6. Rob Hill 56.08
  7. Coleman Stewart 56.69
  8. Carson Olafson 57.59

What a swim for Matt Grevers, who posted a huge 53.31 in his first big meet since the 2016 Olympic Trials where he missed out on the Olympic team with a third place finish in this event. Considering Grevers’ best in-season or non-championship time in this race is a 53.05 from the 2010 Austin Grand Prix, this is a very impressive swim for him. Finishing second was Jacob Pebley, who was 4th in this race in Omaha. Hennessey Stuart of NC State posted a 55.82 for third. Grevers and Pebley currently hold the world’s fastest times of 2017 in the 100 back.

