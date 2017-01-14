2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 2 Race Videos

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Day 2 finals of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin is in the books, as swimmers competed in finals of the 400 IM, 200 free, 200 back, and 50 free tonight. On the women’s side, Canada impressed with their swimmers taking gold in 3 of the 4 events. Mary-Sophie Harvey rocked a personal best 4:37.89 in the 400 IM to lead a 1-2 finish with teammate Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson. In the 200 back, Hillary Caldwell blasted an in-season 2:09.76 to take the win.

Highlights on the men’s side included the 400 IM, where Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto blew away the field with his 4:13.80. Cal’s Jacob Pebley had a dominant victory of his own as he shredded a 1:55.95 for gold in the 200 back. Japan’s Shinri Shioura completed his sweep of the sprint free races, posting a 22.44 to out-touch Canda’s Yuri Kisil for gold.

You can check out each of the championship final races in the videos below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

MEN’S 400 IM

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

MEN’S 200 FREE

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

MEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 50 FREE