Arena Pro Swim Austin Day 2 Photo Vault

There’s obviously a lot swimmers psyched and motivated as we move into the new Olympic cycle headed toward the next Olympics in Tokyo.  We’ve got SwimSwam photographer on Mike Lewis on hand bring us images from the meet.  Here’s some from today.

Sydney Pickrem (photo: Mike Lewis)

MacKenzie Glover (photo: Mike Lewis)

Carson Foster (photo: Mike Lewis)

Taylor Ruck (photo: Mike Lewis)

Shinri Shioura (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jacob Pebley (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sydney Pickrem (photo: Mike Lewis)

Amanda Weir Arena Pro Swim Series Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

