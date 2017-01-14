Arena Pro Swim Austin Day 2 Photo Vault

American Olympian Jacob Pebley says he’s still hungry. Just a few months after competing for Team USA in Rio, Pebley won the Austin Pro Swim Series 200 backstroke in 1:55.95, becoming the first man this season under both 1:56 and 1:57 worldwide. After his race, Pebley joked that he felt “bitter” after missing out on a medal in Rio and has remained highly motivated to earn his own Olympic medal down the road.