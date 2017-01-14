2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 1 Race Videos

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Day 1 of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Austin is in the books. Tonight, we saw finals of the 100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 free. Some of tonight’s highlights on the men’s side included a tight 100 free battle between Japan’s Shinri Shioura and NC State’s Ryan Held. In the men’s 200 breast, Josh Prenot, Andrew Wilson, and Nic Fink put together an exciting race. Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto raced to a lifetime best in the 100 fly next to Team USA’s Michael Andrew.

On the women’s side, Melanie Margalis raced to 2 podium finishes with her performances in the 200 breast and 400 free. Her time in the 400 free was a new lifetime best. Amanda Weir also put up a highlight swim, rocking a 54.60 to win the women’s 100 free.

You can check out each of the races in the videos below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

MEN’S 100 FREE

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

MEN’S 200 BREAST

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

MEN’S 400 FREE