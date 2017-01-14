2017 Arena PSS – Austin: #1 Seed Bilis Among Day 2 Prelims Scratches

  Lauren Neidigh | January 14th, 2017

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Swimmers are getting ready for day 2 of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin. Today, we’ll see swimmers race in the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 400 IM.

One of the big name scratches for day 2 prelims is NC State’s Simonas Bilis, who was entered as the top seed in the 50 free. Bilis was also on the psych sheets for the 200 free, but scratched out of that race as well. He was seeded 21st in that race.

There were also a couple of high ranked swimmers who scratched out of the men’s 200 back. Arkady Vyatchanin, the 3rd seed, and Justin Ress, the 6th seed, won’t be in the mix today. Top seed Jacob Pebley will be focusing on this race, so he’s opted to scratch out of the 200 free, where he was the 16th seed.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Penny Oleksiak has scratched out of the 200 free, where she was the 2nd seed. She’s also out of the 50 free, where she was the 10th seed. A representative from Swimming Canada has confirmed that Oleksiak will be sitting this meet out.

Full list of scratches from swimmers seeded in the top 24:

