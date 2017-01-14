Josh Prenot breaks down his Post Olympic Fall (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | January 14th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, FINA World Cup Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

  1. Josh Prenot, 2:11.15
  2. Nic Fink, 2:11.40
  3. Andrew Wilson, 2:13.12

Josh Prenot, Andrew Wilson, and Nic Fink certainly put on an entertaining show in the men’s 200 breast. Wilson showcased his speed on the front half, taking the lead through 100 meters. On the 3rd 50, Prenot pulled up to take the slight edge, and was able to hold off a hard-charging Fink into the finish. Prenot touched first in 2:11.15, just ahead of Fink’s 2:11.40. Wilson held on to take 3rd in 2:13.12.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »