Josh Prenot breaks down his Post Olympic Fall (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Josh Prenot, Andrew Wilson, and Nic Fink certainly put on an entertaining show in the men’s 200 breast. Wilson showcased his speed on the front half, taking the lead through 100 meters. On the 3rd 50, Prenot pulled up to take the slight edge, and was able to hold off a hard-charging Fink into the finish. Prenot touched first in 2:11.15, just ahead of Fink’s 2:11.40. Wilson held on to take 3rd in 2:13.12.