2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 3 Race Videos

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin is now in the books. Day 3 finals saw swimmers compete in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, 800 free, and 1500 free. Highlights of the session included a blistering 53.31 by Matt Grevers in the 100 back, as he took gold in his first meet since the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. Japan’s Daiya Seto and Cal’s Josh Prenot put on a good show in the 200 IM, as Seto just out-touched Prenot at the finish.

You can check out each of the championship final races in the videos below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

*NOTE: At the time of publishing, we noticed that the videos for the finals of the men’s 100 breast and 100 back were incorrectly labeled. We’ve placed the videos under the appropriate headings, but the titles are mixed up. The 100 breast has been labeled as the men’s 100 back final, while the 100 back has been labeled as the 100 breast final.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

MEN’S 200 FLY

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

MEN’S 100 BREAST*

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

MEN’S 100 BACK*

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 200 IM

WOMEN’S 800 FREE

MEN’S 1500 FREE

USA Swimming hasn’t uploaded the video for the men’s 1500 free yet, but we’ll update accordingly when it becomes available.